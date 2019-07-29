Judgementall Hai Kya box office day 3: Kangana Ranaut’s film earns Rs 19.25 cr, stays steady over the weekend

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s latest outing, Judgementall Hai Kya, may have started slow but is finally getting acceptance from the audience. After a lukewarm opening of Rs 4.5 crore on Friday, the film has gone from strength to strength to earn an estimated Rs 7.75 crore on Sunday, making its total box office collection stand at an estimated Rs 19.25 crore, as per Box Office India. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film released on July 26.

Judgementall Hai Kya showed a solid growth on Saturday and Sunday and its arc is being compared to that of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 which opened at 4.79 crore and went on to collect Rs 19.84 crore over its first weekend. However, the film was opened during the World Cup that did affect its fortunes.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the trends Monday morning, though he did not share the figures for Sunday. “#BoxofficeSummary - #Sunday: #JudgementalllHaiKya: Goes from strength to strength on Day 3. National multiplexes are super-strong. Overall, solid growth over the weekend. #TheLionKing: Continues to roar. Scores big numbers on Sat and now, Sun. Eyes ₹ 150 cr *lifetime biz*.”

#BoxofficeSummary - #Sunday:

⭐️ #JudgementallHaiKya: Goes from strength to strength on Day 3. National multiplexes are super-strong. Overall, solid growth over the weekend.

⭐️ #TheLionKing: Continues to roar. Scores big numbers on Sat and now, Sun. Eyes ₹ 150 cr *lifetime biz*. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

Surrounded by controversies, Judgmental Hai Kya had an opening lower than Kangana’s directorial debut, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which earned Rs 8.75 crore on the day of release.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor twin in white and their gym wear is nothing like what you expect, see pics

Judgementall Hai Kya is a psychological comedy about two murder suspects - Kangana as Bobby and Rajkummar as Keshav. The film opened to rave reviews and most critics have labelled Kangana’s act in the film as her career best.

The film is already rumoured to be a hit - with an estimated budget of Rs 30 crore, the current box office trends suggest Judgementall Hai Kya will break even within a week of the release.Additionally, the music and satellite rights of the film were reportedly sold at Rs 40 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 11:15 IST