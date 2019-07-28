Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut’s film collects Rs 11.50 cr, The Lion King nears Rs 100 crore

Judgementall Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, showed immense growth of more than 55% on Saturday. According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia.com, the film collected Rs 7 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total to Rs 11.50 crore.

The film had opened at Rs 4.50 crore, lower than Kangana’s last film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which had an opening of Rs 8.75 crore. For Rajkummar, the film’s opening was higher than his last film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which had opened at just Rs 3 crore.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Judgementall Hai Kya is a psychological black comedy revolving around a murder with Kangana and Rajkummar’s characters as the suspects. It received positive reviews with critics calling it Kangana’s best performance.

WATCH:Judgementall Hai Kya public review

Another new release of the week, Arjun Patiala, had a weak start amid poor reviews and failed to show any major improvement on day two. Directed by Rohit Jugraj and starring Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma, the film had opened at Rs 1.25 crore on Friday and collected Rs 1.50 crore on Saturday. Its two-day total stands at just Rs 2.75 crore.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya cheer for Abhishek Bachchan’s Jaipur Pink Panthers, fans say ‘they are so similar to look at’

Meanwhile, Hollywood film The Lion King continues to dominate the box office. It showed a massive growth of 120% and collected Rs 11.50 crore on its second Saturday, making it the audience’s number one choice. Standing at over Rs 97 crore, it will enter the Rs 100 crore club on Sunday.

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 also remains steady at the box office. It collected a Rs 4.50 crore on its third Saturday, taking its collections to around Rs 120 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 12:46 IST