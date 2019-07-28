Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya cheer for Abhishek Bachchan’s Jaipur Pink Panthers, fans say ‘they are so similar to look at’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to the social media after almost two months and has now shared a new picture with her daughter Aaradhya on Instagram. Hinting at what’s keeping her busy these days, Aishwarya posted the picture with Aaradhya as they cheered for Abhishek Bachchan’s kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were in team jerseys and were clicked with same expressions. Abhishek reacted to the picture, calling them his “good luck charms”.

Her fans also got a good look at her diamond ring gifted by her husband, which she wears at all times. A fan praised the picture and said, “WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOW, WHAT A PHOTO!!!!” Some also found Aaradhya resembling her mother. A fan wrote, “Adorable... Like mother like daughter.” Another commented, “Both r sooo similar to look at.”

Jaipur Pink Panthers registered a big win over Bengal Warriors during the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday. Congratulating the team, Aishwarya also shared a group picture with the players and wrote, “GOD BLESS BOYZ. SHINE ON PINK PANTHERRRRSSSS.”

A few days ago, she had shared a picture of Abhishek cheering his team and captioned it, “Attaboyz! Yaaaaay Pink Pantherrrsss! God blesssss.”

The Bachchans recently returned from their New York vacation and were recently spotted on a dinner outing with Aishwarya’s mother Brinda Rai.

Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and has recently confirmed featuring in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan. According to a report in The Hindu, Aishwarya said at an event in Chennai earlier this month, “I will confirm that I am doing the film. I am on this journey with him, and it will be an honour to be a part of anything Mani chooses to do ever.”

Abhishek was last seen in Manmarziyaan along with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal and will be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s next.

