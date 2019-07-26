Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya head out for dinner with Brinda Rai post their return from New York vacation. See pics

Actor Aishwarya Rai, husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have returned from their extended New York vacation and were spotted on a dinner outing in Mumbai on Thursday. The family went out for dinner with Aishwarya’s mother Brinda Rai.

While Aishwarya was in sweatshirt and denims, she held her daughter’s hand as usual who was in a top and denims paired with a shirt. Abhishek was in black casuals.

Aishwarya, who had been missing from social media since a long time, also made her comeback on Instagram to show support for Abhishek’s kabaddi team, the Pink Panthers. The pictures show an excited Abhishek cheering for the team and were shared by her with the caption, “Attaboyz! Yaaaaay Pink Pantherrrsss! God blesssss.” Abhishek even commented to Aishwarya’s post saying, “Our lucky charm.”

During their time in the Big Apple, the Bachchans had visited actor Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Singh and were joined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for dinner. They also spent time with Abhishek’s niece Navya Naveli Nanda in the city.

A new wax statue of Aishwarya was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds, Sydney recently and will be there till January 2020. It has been placed near Shah Rukh Khan’s wax figure in the Bollywood section.

Aishwarya recently confirmed featuring in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan. According to a report in The Hindu, Aishwarya said at an event in Chennai, “I will confirm that I am doing the film. I am on this journey with him, and it will be an honour to be a part of anything Mani chooses to do ever.” She added, “I don’t think it will be fair to override Mani sir and speak about the project. He’s my guru. I started my first film ever (Iruvar) with him, and even though there’s such warmth and familiarity in our professional relationship today, it’s his wish to share details with the world whenever he chooses to.”

