Judgementall Hai Kya first reviews are in, fans call it Kangana Ranaut’s finest performance

After a couple of early screenings, the first reactions to Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya, have arrived online. Fans are very impressed with the film, and especially with the performances of the two leads.

“I’m sure the movie will be a blockbuster,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Kangana Ranaut is just fantastic, she manages to nail her character every single time,” wrote another.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film is a comic thriller in which Kangana and Rajkummar’s characters find themselves embroiled in a murder mystery. Early reviews for the film describe Kangana’s character as an unreliable narrator. Some reviews have even hinted at a meta narrative about Kangana’s own career, and her stance on the film industry.

Judgementall Hai Kya was also released in the Middle East a day prior to its India release, as is the norm. First reactions from those screenings seem to be positive as well. “It will keep you hooked to your seat till the last scene,” one fan raved. Some Twitter users, did, however, display bot-like behaviour in the wording of their tweets. You can check out those reactions as well.

The movie boasts ground-breaking direction ,stellar performances and breezy screenplay .Filled with puritanical vagaries ,it will be remembered as #Kangana's best .



My ratings: ⭐⭐⭐🌟 Hit hai. — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) July 25, 2019

#OneWordReview...#JudgementallHaiKya: M-A-S-T-E-R-P-I-E-C-E.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐

Powerful... Engaging... Emotional.. Kangana Ranaut proves, yet again, she is queen of Bollywood, rajkumar rau acting is mind blowing This one will be a MONSTROUS HIT. #JudgementallHaiKyaReview — Rohan (@SarcasticRohan) July 25, 2019

#JudgementallHaiKya is not just a quirky psychological thriller. The best part is the central characters. The fact that stellar performers like Kangana Ranaut and @RajkummarRao have come together for it, shows that the film has some meat-@ShaaileshRSingh https://t.co/lf9AGrpsu0 — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) July 24, 2019

#JudgeMentallHaiKya is super crazy movie and one of the best movie in recent years. #KanganaRanaut prove again that no one like her in industry ND off course @RajkummarRao is Fantastic. Over all movie will keep you hooked to your seat till the last scene.😄😗😍😘😘😍😍😗 — faiz aarif (@aarif_faiz) July 25, 2019

First preview is out & I must say this film gonna change indian cinema, Whotta performances by #KangnaRanaut & @RajkummarRao I must say this is the best work so far of both actors..👏👏

Rating- 🌟🌟🌟🌟/5#JudgementallHaiKya — Mental Tarun (@Avatar63219900) July 24, 2019

It's absolutely mad and it's absolutely crazy. It's my kind of mental. #JudgementallHaiKya is nothing like anything I have seen before in Hindi cinema — Rachit Gupta (@radiochatter) July 24, 2019

watched #JudgementalHaiKya today in UAE. It is one of the best thriller movie in recent years. It will keep you hooked to your seat till the last scene. #KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao will completely surprise you🔥 — Rizwan (@RizwanSRKian) July 24, 2019

#JudgementalHaiKya is a super crazy film. #KanganaRanaut is just fantastic, she manages to nail her character every single time. @RajkummarRao is just superb❤️A must watch film guys. Releasing this Friday! still tripping @ektaravikapoor @KanikaDhillon — Hussainpaul (@hussainpaul27) July 24, 2019

I just watched #judgementalhaikya premiere. The ending has an unexpected twist. the film is high on content. A well made film in all aspects. @RajkummarRao @KanganaTeam. Feeling proud as I am a part of movie for VFX pic.twitter.com/Y6L7o7wlrw — Ekta Surana (@surana_ekta) July 24, 2019

I just watched #JudgementalHaiKya premiere ...It's one of the most brilliant movies of 2019.@RajkummarRao

@KanganaTeam as always they nailed it. I'm sure the movie will be blockbuster.

Feeling proud as I am part of the movie for VFX — Pratik Raka (@rakapratik) July 24, 2019

However, another contingent has been staunchly opposed to the film, mostly because of Kangana’s recent antics in the public. The actor was involved in spat with a journalist, whom she accused of maligning her image, and was subsequently banned by the Entertainment Journalists’ Guild, pending a formal apology. Kangana refused to budge, and instead released a social media video in which she dragged a section of the media for being sell-out leeches.

One person shared a screenshot of a ticketing website and pointed out how most shows were empty. Several others declared that they wouldn’t be watching the film at all. One person said that they’d prefer watching Super 30 a second time instead of checking out Judgementall Hai Kya.

People can disagree with me but I will not watch #JudgeMentalHaiKya because of Kangana Ranaut. I’d rather watch #Super30 again. — Film Critic SD (@bollywood154) July 25, 2019

Judged ofcourse. NOT WATCHING! 😅



Sad to see @RajkummarRao has to work with someone like Kangana though.

Thought he was only gonna climb up the ladder now... — Saurabh Parmar (@SMPtwts) July 25, 2019

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 19:58 IST