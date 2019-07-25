Today in New Delhi, India
Judgementall Hai Kya first reviews are in, fans call it Kangana Ranaut’s finest performance

Kangana Ranaut’s fans raved about her performance as they took to social media to share initial reviews of the film, which released in the Middle East a day before debuting in India. See reactions here.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Judgementall Hai Kya,Judgementall Hai Kya Reviews,Judgementall Hai Kya Review
Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in a still from Judgementall Hai Kya.

After a couple of early screenings, the first reactions to Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya, have arrived online. Fans are very impressed with the film, and especially with the performances of the two leads.

“I’m sure the movie will be a blockbuster,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Kangana Ranaut is just fantastic, she manages to nail her character every single time,” wrote another.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film is a comic thriller in which Kangana and Rajkummar’s characters find themselves embroiled in a murder mystery. Early reviews for the film describe Kangana’s character as an unreliable narrator. Some reviews have even hinted at a meta narrative about Kangana’s own career, and her stance on the film industry.

Judgementall Hai Kya was also released in the Middle East a day prior to its India release, as is the norm. First reactions from those screenings seem to be positive as well. “It will keep you hooked to your seat till the last scene,” one fan raved. Some Twitter users, did, however, display bot-like behaviour in the wording of their tweets. You can check out those reactions as well.

See some reactions here

However, another contingent has been staunchly opposed to the film, mostly because of Kangana’s recent antics in the public. The actor was involved in spat with a journalist, whom she accused of maligning her image, and was subsequently banned by the Entertainment Journalists’ Guild, pending a formal apology. Kangana refused to budge, and instead released a social media video in which she dragged a section of the media for being sell-out leeches.

One person shared a screenshot of a ticketing website and pointed out how most shows were empty. Several others declared that they wouldn’t be watching the film at all. One person said that they’d prefer watching Super 30 a second time instead of checking out Judgementall Hai Kya.

See some negative reactions here

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 19:58 IST

