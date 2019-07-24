Bollywood celebs attend Judgemental Hai Kya screening: Ashwiny Iyer calls it ‘magical’, see pics

A special screening of Ekta Kapoor’s Judgemental Hai Kya was held in Mumbai and several renowned Bollywood faces were seen in attendance. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles and is slated ti hit theatres on July 26.

Present at this special event were filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Madhur Bhandarkar and Anand L Rai. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actor Fatima Sana Sheikh, apart from film’s producer Shaailesh R Singh, director Prakash and actor Kanika Dhillon . Kangana’s mom Asha and sister Rangoli also accompanied her for the screening. Check out the pictures here:

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kangana Ranaut with mom and sister, attend the screening.

After watching the film, Kangana’s director for her upcoming film Panga, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wrote on Twitter, “There is something magical when brilliant actors dive into characters;break rules & dare to be different. @KanganaTeam & @RajkummarRao are a treat to watch as they unfold in #Judgementalhaikya All my wishes.”

Mallika Dua tweeted, “Secretly hoping and praying #judgementalhaikya to cross 100 crore swiftly! And also earn more than #Super30! And also become #KanganaRanaut highest grosser. Anyway the film is high on content. RT if you think/wish/hope/pray the same.”

#JudgementalHaiKya is a super crazy film. #KanganaRanaut is just fantastic, she manages to nail her character every single time. @RajkummarRao is just superb❤️A must watch film guys. Releasing this Friday! still tripping @ektaravikapoor @KanikaDhillon — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 24, 2019

Judgemental Hai Kya also features Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Shergill and Amyra Dastur. The film has been at the centre of controversies - it first attracted wrath from the Indian Psychiatry Society who objected to the original title of Mental Hai Kya. An appeal and few discussions later, the name was changed to Judgemental Hai Kya.

It was again in news when the film was set for a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. However, Hrithik’s film release date was shifted. More recently, Kangana’s spat with a journalist at a song launch for the film left the guild of entertainment journalists upset and they declared a ban on her. Producer Ekta Kapoor later apologised for the incident, seeking full support for her film.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 17:06 IST