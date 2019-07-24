After Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor demands Rs 40 cr for Hindi remake of Nani’s Jersey: report

Actor Shahid Kapoor has reportedly been offered the Hindi remake of Nani’s Telugu hit Jersey and he has demanded a fees of Rs 40 crore for the project.The fresh reports surfaced as Shahid’s Kabir Singh, a remake of Vijay Devarakonda’s Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, proved to be a box office hit recently.

A Bollywoodlife report claimed Shahid has asked for Rs 40 crore for the remake of Telugu hit Jersey, which featured Nani and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles. It added that Karan Johar has already bagged rights for a Hindi remake of the film.

Shahid is currently on a high as his latest Kabir Singh is breaking box office records and continues to run successfully in theatres even after a month. However, the film has been widely panned by critics for misogynistic content.

Reacting to the reviews criticising the film’s ideology, Shahid recently said, “This word, misogyny, was often used for the film. Misogyny, I think, means prejudice towards women. But Kabir Singh had a problem with everyone. He had a problem with his father, his brother, he abuses everyone. He has a problem with his friends, his principal…just everyone. How does he have a problem towards women? I felt he was behaving badly with everyone. There is only one problem with Kabir Singh – his anger management. Whether it is his love, his dog, the bai….whenever he loses his temper he messes up.. Kabir Singh is the guy who the film is about and he is the guy who’s the problem - the “protagonist” and “antagonist” of the movie.”

