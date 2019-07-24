Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ twin wins: The Sky Is Pink to premiere at Toronto, Sucker gets four nods at VMA awards

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas have reasons to be delighted professionally. While Priyanka’s new film The Sky Is Pink is set to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Jonas Brothers’ latest offering Sucker has won four nominations at 2019 Video Music Awards.

Sucker marks the coming together of the Jonas Brothers after a six year hiatus. The video, which released in March this year, sees the trio — Nick, Kevin and Joe — romancing their respective partners — Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner. Reportedly, fans lapped up the song for its quirky concept and funky costumes besides the foot-tapping music.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Kevin and Danielle and Joe and Sophie in Sucker.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is thrilled to be back at the TIFF, this time to showcase “a small package of love to the world”. Her film The Sky Is Pink, helmed by Shonali Bose, will have its world premiere at the prestigious festival on September 13.

The National Award-winning actor essays the lead role along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Her Purple Pebble Pictures is co-producing the film. “The Sky Is Pink is a story that I connected with from the minute I heard it and in Shonali’s hands, it’s been crafted into a moving, beautiful film that will renew our faith in love and life. It’s what led me to not only take on the challenging role of Aditi Chaudhary but also to co-produce it. I am so proud of this film and am honoured that the film’s world premiere will take place at the Gala Presentation at TIFF 2019. I’m looking forward to being back at TIFF once again to showcase our a small package of love to the world,” said Priyanka, whose production Pahuna: The Little Visitors was also screened at the fest two years ago.

Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky is Pink goes to Toronto while Jonas Brothers’ Sucker has won 4 VMA nominations.

The Sky Is Pink is a love story of a couple — Aditi and Niren Chaudhary — spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter — Aisha Chaudhary, who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

For Bose, The Sky Is Pink is a deeply personal and an incredibly special film. “At its core, this is an extraordinary story of what it means to be a family. I am honoured that the film will premiere at TIFF,” she added. The Sky Is Pink is produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, in association with Ivanhoe Pictures and Purple Pebble Pictures.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala, whose film Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, garnered immense acclaim at TIFF 2018, said: “It is great to be back especially after the love we received last year. ‘The Sky Is Pink’ is a story for audiences across the globe. We take great pride in presenting our film at TIFF and look forward to sharing this film with everyone.”

About the world premiere at the Festival, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said: “I am thrilled that our first production at Roy Kapur Films has been selected to have its worldwide premiere at TIFF.”

Ivanhoe Pictures Co-CEO John Penotti and Head of Production for India Kilian Kerwin added: “At Ivanhoe, we believe in supporting stories that have the ability to touch people worldwide, and ‘The Sky Is Pink’ is a true example of such impactful storytelling. We are delighted to be backing such an extraordinary film and showcasing it at TIFF. The film is slated to release worldwide on October 11.

Priyanka Chopra with cast and director of The Sky Is Pink.

As Priyanka gets on with promotions of her new film, her husband Nick Jonas too is on cloud nine. Their band, The Jonas Brothers, have been nominated under four categories for 2019 Video Music Awards for their latest music video, Sucker. Priyanka took to Instagram to share the news.

The music video has won nods for the following categories: ‘video of the year’, ‘artist of the year’, ‘song of the year’ and ‘best pop song’. MTV made the announcements on Tuesday, says a report in Hollywood Reporter. Singers Taylor Swift (You Need to Calm Down) and Ariana Grande’s thank u, next lead the pack with 10 nominations each.

