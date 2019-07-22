Priyanka Chopra’s smoking pics from Miami vacation divide Twitter, her status as Assam brand ambassador brought up too

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 37th birthday soaking some sun on a yacht in Miami. While the pictures prove the actor had a fantastic birthday celebration with husband Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra and cousin Parineeti Chopra, some of her fans aren’t very pleased with her gesture.

Among the many pictures that surfaced online, one showed the actor smoking with Nick sitting beside her. Many of her fans called her out for smoking despite suffering from asthma and raising awareness against burning firecrackers around Diwali.

When Parineeti Chopra shared a picture of herself from Priyanka’s birthday celebration with the caption, “Miami done right! Chill day on the boat laughing, dancing and making merry. Best way to celebrate a bday I’d say,” several of her fans trolled the latter.

Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, “Smoking hot. Did i just say smoking?” Another wrote, “Diwali is injurious to health, not smoking. Because Asthma is caused due to Diwali, not smoking. Thanks to Priyanka Chopra for such a great research.” One more user wrote, “Looks like #roastedalmond.. who care have a cigar pls.” Many also requested Parineeti to not let Priyanka smoke.

#PriyankaChopra giving comments on diwali to not use firecrackers and all & I have asthma people like me suffer during diwali and blabla



Pic 1. Firecrackers on her wedding

Pic 2. Smoking cigarette



Now this cigarette won't affect you and the firecrackers didn't harm to anyone pic.twitter.com/ZYYm8eRuaO — Anurag Tiwari (@AnuragT82299142) July 21, 2019

Nick when he saw Priyanka blowing sparkling candles 😂#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/W9vsnzA5qv — Sameer Suleman (@Imsameer_95) July 21, 2019

I think she is smoking Patanjali Cigarette.

No Cause. Just have it.#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/VBA8CAubOh — Rk Sharma (@_the_rk) July 21, 2019

It's your life, It's your choice...



But why this Hypocrisy#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/Qk81lS1qM2 — Conspiracy Theorist (@OnlyMindGames) July 21, 2019

Priyanka not just earned the wrath of her fans for smoking but for also celebrating her birthday amid Assam floods while being a brand ambassador of the state. The death toll has been on an all-time high in Assam due to severe floods. Calling out the actor for the same, a fan wrote, “Assam mein flood chal raha hein aur dekho toh kaun enjy kar raha hein... hamara Ambassador.... khbr eta tu loi lo atleast aiva nora jodi (Atleast ask the people in Assam about their condition).

Taking a dig at her recent trip to Ethiopia as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, “When assam is flooded then priyanka chopra is like i am not anymore brand ambassador........but when she wants to any help to needy people then she goes to other countries........”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra rides water scooter in a pink bikini, parties on a yacht with Nick Jonas and her family in Miami. See pics

However, politician Tehseen Poonawalla extended her support to Priyanka and tweeted, “So #PriyankaChopra was pictured smoking..Can’t a woman make independent choices without being trolled ! Maybe she did not smoke before, maybe now or maybe she was just taking a drag.. leave her alone !! She is an #Indian icon.. she has achieved What few Indians have !!”

So #PriyankaChopra was pictured smoking..Can't a woman make independent choices without being trolled ! Maybe she did not smoke before, maybe now or maybe she was just taking a drag.. leave her alone !!

She is an #Indian icon.. she has achieved What few Indians have !! — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) July 21, 2019

Justifying her further, he added, “Why must a woman justify her choices ? Maybe it was herbal (if laws permitted), maybe just a drag.. maybe she was just lighting it ..Maybe now she smokes..How can pollution, vehicular or otherwise, engulfing an entire city be compared to 3 ppl smoking ?”

One more user came out in her support, saying, “People should know that there is a big fat difference b/n burning bunch full of crackers and smoking 1 cigarette which is her discretion, she knows about her health. Stop shredding someone’s earned reputation to get more reach and followers.”

People should know that there is a big fat difference b/n burning bunch full of crackers and smoking 1 cigarette which is her discretion, she knows about her health.



Stop shredding someone's earned reputation to get more reach and followers#PriyankaChopra — vaishali (@ek_kudi_punjabi) July 22, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 09:27 IST