Priyanka Chopra rides water scooter in a pink bikini, parties on a yacht with Nick Jonas and her family in Miami. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra is on her birthday vacation in Miami with husband Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, cousin Parineeti Chopra and her many friends. Pictures of the actor enjoying her time in water have surfaced online.

The actor can be seen riding a water scooter in a pink bikini in one of the pictures. She looks intense as she tries to make her way on the waves. She can be seen free-floating in water along with Nick in another picture.

Other photos show her enjoying with her family on a yacht. She can be seen dressed in colourful striped co-ords, sitting close to her husband Nick Jonas in one of the pictures. She is teasing Nick in another as she tries to click a selfie by placing her phone too close to his head. She can be seen holding Nick’s neck in a picture, who is in a white shirt and trousers.

There are more pictures of her in a black costume as she strikes a pose with her many friends and her mom. Nick can be seen embracing her in one of the pictures.

Parineeti and Madhu Chopra had flown together to Miami to celebrate Priyanka’s birthday. Pictures of the Quantico actor dressed in a glittery red dress, cutting a five-tiered red cake were proof that it was a special birthday for her this year. This is Priyanka’s first birthday after she tied the knot with Nick at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in December last year.

Almost all members of the Jonas family and several of her friends from the Indian film industry took to social media to wish the actor. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who are on their honeymoon in the Maldives had also shared a video to wish her on her special day.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 08:57 IST