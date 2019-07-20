Malaika Arora holidays in the Maldives with her girl gang, shares pics from her walk on the beach and seaplane ride. See here

Former reality show judge and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora is holidaying in the Maldives with her friends and has shared several pictures on Instagram. Malaika recently returned from her New York vacation with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

She shared a stunning picture of herself in a short white dress, standing in shallow water and captioned it on her Instagram stories, “Aphrodite,” probably referring to the ancient Greek goddess associated with love and beauty.

She and her friends also shared group pictures on Instagram which show Malaika in a long black dress with a risque slit. She also shared several pictures of the sea, their seaplane ride, and their walk on the beach. She captioned one of the pictures showing her feet as she relaxed in her hotel room, “Cosy af...”

Malaika recently appeared on dance reality show Dance India Dance and performed on her popular number Chaiyya Chaiyya. She shared several pictures from the appearance on Instagram with the caption, “Dance like no one is watching.”

Malaika had made her relationship with Arjun official during their New York vacation where they flew to celebrate his 34th birthday. Sharing a picture with him on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always.”

The two had earlier gone to the Maldives on a secret vacation. They kept their fans guessing by sharing their individual pictures on their respective social handles.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 11:13 IST