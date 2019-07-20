Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Luv Ranjan’s house, film announcement expected soon. See pics

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, who are rumoured to be reuniting for an upcoming film, visited filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s residence on Friday. Deepika and Ranbir are a former couple who’ve appeared together in three films.

While Ranbir was spotted in a white tee, Deepika was in black with matching shades.

She was recently in London, filming with husband Ranveer Singh, who is shooting for the film, 83. Ranbir is currently on break from the shooting of his next, Brahmastra, with girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Luv had announced his Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety follow-up, to star Ranbir and Ajay Devgn, many months ago. The official social media handle of his banner Luv Films confirmed that the film will release on December 25, 2020.

Talking about the untitled film, which will reportedly be shot in India and abroad, a source had told Mumbai Mirror in March, ”Luv has been working on the script for almost two years now. The first draft of the script is locked, and the film will go on the floors by the year-end.”

The source added, “It is mounted on a huge budget. Once the final draft of the script is locked, Luv will go on a recce. After that, he will finalise a stunt team that will be a mix of Indian and international action directors.”

Deepika and Ranbir were last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s 2015 film, Tamasha. Ranbir and Ajay have worked together in the 2010 film, Raajneeti. This is Ranbir’s first film with Luv, who has already worked with Ajay in his latest film, De De Pyaar De. Luv had produced the comedy, in addition to writing its story and screenplay.

Talking about working with Ranbir, Ajay had told Times of India in an interview, “Ranbir is an impeccable actor with a great ability to deliver nuanced performances. He is undeniably the most talented actor of his generation. I am looking forward to collaborating with him.”

Ranbir had said about Ajay, “I have immense respect for Ajay sir and I’m excited about sharing the screen with him again. His body of work is inspiring. Luv and I have wanted to work with each other for some time now. I am sure this film will be a perfect start to our association.”

