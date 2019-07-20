Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shares first picture of their newborn son in the arms of his father. See it here

Actor Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their newborn son at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. Gabriella has now shared first picture of their son, sleeping peacefully in the arms of Arjun.

While the face of the newborn is not visible, Arjun is seen looking at him with a smile on his face. The South African model also shared a selfie from the hospital bed and looked fresh without makeup. One more picture of Arjun holding a gift box with a stuffed teddy bear inside was also shared by her on her Instagram stories.

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared a selfie, a picture of their son and a gift. ( Instagram )

The couple are yet to name their newborn. On being asked about the same, Arjun told Mid-Day, “Not yet. Still thinking.”

Arjun is being regularly spotted at the hospital. His teenage daughters Maahika and Myra also visited them on Thursday and were seen at the hospital.

Arjun Rampal with his daughters at the hospital. ( Varinder Chawla )

Updating about the family, a source told Mumbai Mirror, “Gabriella’s parents were there at the hospital Thursday morning, they left a little after noon, escorted by Arjun. His daughters were also by their father’s side the entire day. Gabriella will discharged by Saturday.’

Arjun had hosted an intimate white-themed baby shower for Gabriella in May. He had even played a DJ for the guests at the party. Pictures of them posing for group selfies, holding a white cake and savouring on good food were shared by Gabriella on Instagram.

Arjun Rampal throws a baby shower for his girlfriend. ( Instagram )

Arjun had separated from his wife Mehr Jesia last year after 20 years of marriage. Talking about his daughters’ reaction to Gabriella’s pregnancy, Arjun had said in Hindustan Times Brunch interview, “It’s personal and not something that I’d like to talk about. My children have been complete champions and extremely supportive of our decision.”

