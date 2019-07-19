Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades yet to name their newborn son, actor says ‘still thinking’

Actor Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella’Demetriades welcomed a baby boy on Thursday but are yet to come up with a name for the newborn. On being asked about what name they will give to their first child together, Arjun told Mid-Day, “Not yet. Still thinking.”

“Gabriella’s parents were there at the hospital Thursday morning, they left a little after noon, escorted by Arjun. His daughters were also by their father’s side the entire day.Gabriella will discharged by Friday and Saturday,” a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Arjun is already a father of two teenage daughters named Maahika and Myra. The actor and his daughters were spotted at the Mumbai hospital on Thursday where Gabriella delivered the child. Her parents also flew down to Mumbai to be with the family.

Arjun Rampal at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Gabriella is a South African model and was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. She had shared a throwback monochrome picture of herself on Instagram two days before. She captioned it, “I swear it’s not real.” She wrote with another throwback picture, “Wish it was crop season for me.”

Arjun had earlier hosted an intimate baby shower for Gabriella in May. He had even played a DJ for the guests at the party. Pictures of them posing with a cake, having fun with their friends and savouring on good food were shared by them on Instagram.

Arjun had separated from his wife Mehr Jesia last year. Upon the birth of their second daughter, Arjun inked the names of both their daughters on his forearms. Talking about their reaction to Gabriella’s pregnancy, Arjun had said in Hindustan Times Brunch interview, “It’s personal and not something that I’d like to talk about. My children have been complete champions and extremely supportive of our decision.”

Talking about fatherhood, Arjun had said, “I used to think I’d be that father who’ll sit with a shotgun at the doorstep. But both of them are extremely responsible, and very dignified in the way they conduct themselves. I’m very proud of them.” He had added, “As a father, all I can do is hope that nobody breaks their heart.”

