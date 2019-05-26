Arjun Rampal plays DJ at girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ fun-filled baby shower. See pics

Actor Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are set to welcome their first child. The actor hosted a fun-filled baby shower for the South African model who later shared pictures from the party on Instagram.

Gabriella shared a group picture from the party with the caption, “Love ya all.” Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor of Kedarnath fame can also be seen in the picture. The mommy-to-be is seen dressed in a white silk dress while the father-to-be is in black and white formals.

Glimpses of Arjun playing DJ at the party were shared by Gabriella on her Instagram stories. The actor is seen engrossed in choosing the right party numbers for the bash. She also shared several pictures with her friends, food and cakes. A picture shows Arjun and Gabriella posing with the cake which is white as per the theme of the party. Gabreilla seems to be in a joyful mood as she poses candidly with her friends.

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal at her baby shower. ( Instagram )

Gabriella Demetriades with her friends at the party. ( Instagram )

Gabriella Demetriades poses for candid pictures with her friends. ( Instagram )

Food served at the party. ( Instagram )

Gabriella Demetriades with a friend. ( Instagram )

Arjun had announced the news of Gabriella’s pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a picture with the caption, “Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby.” Gabriella is seen sitting on the floor with her baby bump visible in the silk dress while Arjun holds her head in his arms.

Arjun has two daughters named Mahikaa and Myra with his estranged wife, Mehr. They had announced their separation in a statement in May last year. Informing about Mehr’s reaction to Arjun’s girlfriend’s pregnancy, her friend had told Mumbai Mirror in a report that though she and Arjun are yet to get a divorce, she is well aware that Arjun has moved on in life. The friend had said in the report, “They are still working on the financial terms of the separation. Mehr is a wonderful mother and wants to do what works best for her children.”

First Published: May 26, 2019 14:11 IST