Arjun Kapoor on sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor: ‘I am very happy that I have them in my life. I did it for my dad’

Actor Arjun Kapoor has expressed that he is happy with the presence of step-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor in his life. Talking about the two in an interview, the actor said that he did it for his father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

The India’s Most Wanted actor told CineBlitz in an interview, “Where my sisters are concerned, and the bond that all of you have been able to witness for the last year, and the evolution of it, I think it is still a continuous process on a daily basis. There is a discovery of each other and we are at a very nascent stage in that. When you are 32 and you have two new people enter your life, you also have to give it time.”

He added, “You cannot just start believing that things are hunky-dory and absolutely normal. You have to discover each other and spend time with each other. We have been very lucky that we got time to spend, whether it was Janhvi or Khushi, and also we’ve had our own individual spaces. Because we are not living together, we are not in each other’s faces. This allows us to get to know each other at a steady pace. I am very happy that I have them in my life. I did it for my dad.” Arjun and Janhvi made their first joint appearance on screen on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan in its sixth season.

Arjun is currently rumoured to be dating Malaika Arora and the two are regularly spotted on lunch and dinner dates, events and parties. The two also went to Maldives on a vacation.

Addressing the rumours of their wedding, Arjun recently told PTI, “I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage? I am working now, I am not in the zone to get married. I don’t care about what the world has to say.”

