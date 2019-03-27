Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn’s next with Luv Ranjan to be an action thriller: report

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is all set for a major departure from his staple romcoms. The director who has earlier made the two Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will now make an action-thriller with Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in the lead. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, international and Indian action directors will collaborate for the yet-to-be-titled movie.

”Luv has been working on the script for almost two years now. The first draft of the script is locked, and the film will go on the floors by the year-end,” the source revealed, adding that the yet untitled action-thriller will be shot in India and abroad. “It is mounted on a huge budget. Once the final draft of the script is locked, Luv will go on a recce. After that, he will finalise a stunt team that will be a mix of Indian and international action directors,” the tabloid quoted a source as saying.

“He will be seen performing some stylish stunts alongside Ajay. The film’s team is planning action workshops for them ahead of filming,” the source added. Ranbir and Ajay have earlier worked together in Prakash Jha’s political drama Raajneeti (2010).

Director Luv had announced the film in May 2018, soon after the box office success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. T Series and Luv have collaborated for the film. The film is likely to be released on Christmas 2020.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ranbir had said after the announcement, “I have immense respect for Ajay sir and I’m excited about sharing the screen with him again. His body of work is inspiring. Luv and I have wanted to work with each other for some time now. I am sure this film will be a perfect start to our association.”

Ajay had added, “Ranbir is an impeccable actor with a great ability to deliver nuanced performances. He is undeniably the most talented actor of his generation. I am looking forward to collaborating with him.”

Ranbir has two major projects in his kitty - he will star opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and will play a dacoit in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera, alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Ajay has several films including Tanhaji and Bhuj The Pride of India in his kitty.

