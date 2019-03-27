Sonam Kapoor shares a simple yet empowering post of PMS. See it here

Actor Sonam Kapoor, known to be outspoken on issues concerning women, has put up new post on Instagram that talks of Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS). The actor simply wrote that PMS can be a ‘frigging nightmare’. It is empowering as it comes from a mainstream Bollywood actor.

Sonam has in the past too spoken about periods and even worked in Akshay Kumar’s PadMan. The film openly spoke of menstrual hygiene, otherwise a hush-hush topic in India. In the film, her character helps the film’s lead to make low-cost sanitary napkins.

Sonam has never shied away from playing unconventional roles. In her last release, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, she plays a homosexual character who falls in love with a girl. Her previous film, Veere Di Wedding, was a story of four female urban characters, each struggling to come to terms with problems in their respective lives.

Sonam is currently busy shooting for her next film, The Zoya Factor, based on the book of the same name by Anuja Chauhan. The film’s release date was announced earlier this month. It will release on June 14.

She’ll make you go What The Luck ;) Get ready for a zany ride with #TheZoyaFactor on 14th June, 2019!

Directed by #AbhishekSharma and starring @sonamakapoor & @dulQuer! pic.twitter.com/wYBLpnpaOE — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) March 8, 2019

The story is about an advertising executive who goes on to become the lucky mascot of the Indian cricket team. It stars Malayalam sensation Dulquer Salmaan, with Sonam playing the central character Zoya Solanki. The film also stars Angad Bedi.

Speaking about the film to PTI, Sonam had said, “Everybody thought I should play Zoya, it is a fun part. I wanted to do something light-hearted but everyone wanted me to do drama. After Khubsoorat, I am doing a light-hearted film. Abhishek Sharma (director) is an amazing person. I have started shooting with Dulquer Salmaan.”

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 12:02 IST