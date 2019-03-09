Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan’s The Zoya Factor to release on June 14

The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor’s next film, now has a release date. The film, based on a novel by writer Anuja Chauhan, will release on June 14 this year.

Making the announcement, Fox Star Hindi, wrote on Twitter: “She’ll make you go What The Luck ;) Get ready for a zany ride with #TheZoyaFactor on 14th June, 2019! Directed by #AbhishekSharma and starring @sonamakapoor & @dulQuer!”

The film stars Malayalam sensation Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam in the lead roles. It also features Sonam’s uncle, Sanjay Kapoor, who plays her father in it. Sonam plays an advertising executive who goes on to become the lucky mascot of the Indian cricket team. The film will also see Angad Bedi in a pivotal role.

Speaking about the film to PTI, she had said, “Everybody thought I should play Zoya, it is a fun part. I wanted to do something light-hearted but everyone wanted me to do drama. After Khubsoorat, I am doing a light-hearted film. Abhishek Sharma (director) is an amazing person. I have started shooting with Dulquer Salmaan.”

As work on the film began, sometime last year, Sonam had shared a picture of the draft of the film’s script on Instagram as a story and written: “New Start.” The film’s earlier release date was April 5.

Sonam’s last film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga didn’t work at the box office. However, the film came up for praise for picking up a bold theme like same-sex love. Salman, meanwhile, made his Bollywood debut last year with a small budget film, Karwaan, which also starred Irrfan Khan. The film was appreciated for its treatment.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 08:43 IST