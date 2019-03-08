Did Priyanka Chopra’s many wedding ceremonies leave husband Nick Jonas fed up? Singer says yes

American singer Nick Jonas has made a confession that his wife and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra would not be too happy to hear. Nick has said that he indeed felt fed up of all the many wedding ceremonies and receptions he had to be a part of as he tied the knot with her in December.

On his recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment, Nick was joined in the car by his two brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. Corden hooked up all the brothers with a lie detector machine and asked them some really uncomfortable questions.

Corden asked Joe is any of his brothers’ wives get on his nerves and he said no. It was revealed to be a lie. Kevin was left in splits at his confession while Nick looked embarrassed. No brownie points for guessing who he was talking about.

He then asked Kevin if at any point during Nick’s wedding festivities he thought to himself ‘how much longer is this gonna take’. Kevin confessed that he did. The host then asked Nick the big question. “What there a point during your many weddings that you thought I am done with these weddings. “Yes,” Nick simply said as other roared with laughter. “It was when I looked at the bills,” he added.

On the same show, Joe had earlier teased Nick for his many wedding ceremonies as well. Corden asked him what lessons he has taken from his brothers’ wedding. “Mostly things not to do,” Joe said. “Both were absolutely beautiful. All 18 of Nick’s were amazing,” he added. Joe said that because there was a snowstorm at Kevin’s wedding, he learnt not to get married in December. “And for Nick, I mean there were quite a few but I would say, stick to one. One and done,” he said.

Nick and Priyanka got married in Jodhpur twice as per Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies. They were joined for the wedding by all of Nick’s and Priyanka’s families. The couple then hosted multiple wedding reception in Delhi and Mumbai for her industry friends and extended family.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 17:53 IST