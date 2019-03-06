Joe Jonas teases Nick Jonas about his 18 weddings with Priyanka Chopra, says he’ll have only one with Sophie Turner

The Jonas Brothers reunited for their first single in four years earlier this week. On Tuesday, they made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden to promote their song, Sucker. On the show, singer Joe Jonas pulled his brother Nick Jonas’ leg, who got married to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra in December.

Corden asked Joe about his wedding plans with Game of Thrones actor and fiance Sophie Turner when he said the two will get married this year in a summer wedding. He then asked him what lessons he has taken from his brothers’ wedding. “Mostly things not to do,” Joe said. “ Both were absolutely beautiful. All 18 of Nick’s were amazing,” he added.

Joe said that because there was a snowstorm at Kevin’s wedding, he learnt not to get married in December. “And for Nick, I mean there were quite a few but I would say, stick to one. One and done,” he said. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in Jodhpur in Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies. The couple then threw multiple wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for her industry friends.

Recently, Nick was in India for the roka ceremony of Priyanka’s brother Siddharth. Nick talked about the ceremony on the show as well. “So my brother-in-law is getting married. So we went back together. I was there for a day as I was in New York to announce this whole thing. But we went for the roka ceremony which is basically when two families come together and decide if they are going to approve of their union or not. And so they meet and get to know each other,” he said.

Talking about his own roka ceremony, Nick said “We didn’t really know what it was. We landed and it was me and my parents and I told my brothers that ‘guys no need to come’, the wedding is gonna be enough. Trust me. All 18 of them.”

“So Priyanka is older than her brother and although he is just 3-4 years older than me, given that she is the senior in the family to him, she had a big important role to approve of the union and by way of being married to her, I also did. So I really milked it. I was like ‘I’m not sure’,” he said. Joe said it was like a The Godfather scene and imitated Don Corleone from the film.

Nick and his brothers’ song Sucker featured all their life partners in the music video and made it to the top of several music charts. The brothers have promised that they have another ‘30-40’ songs lined up for release.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 18:20 IST