Sara Ali Khan greets Amitabh Bachchan with a graceful adaab in this throwback video. Watch

Sara Ali Khan is among the most fancied young actors in Bollywood today. With her confident debut in Kedarnath and glamorous avatar in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, Sara is certainly on a roll. Her many public appearances are immensely popular with her fans, while her gym and Pilates routines too garner a lot of interest.

Now a new video clip of hers, showing her among audience during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati is getting viral. Why? Well, it shows a young (and rather chubby) Sara, seated in the audience, as Amitabh Bachchan interacts with her. At one point, she gracefully does an ‘adaab’.

In the clip, Amitabh interacts with Sara and her friend Pashmina, who has accompanied her to the show. Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta are at the hot seat, as Amitabh asks them a question on Jinnah House in Mumbai. As people have been sharing the clip, many seem to have noticed that Sara was a graceful young lady, even as a kid.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sara had posted pictures with her brother, Ibrahim, wishing him for his birthday. She had written: “Happiest birthday to the best brother in the world. Thank you for always having my back (literally) and tolerating all my nonsense patiently (mostly).”

A while back, another picture of Sara and Saif, had gone viral on the internet. It show the two of them posing with a fan.

Meanwhile, in the recent past, a picture of Sara loading her stuff into a car was shared online, which led to speculation that she was moving out of her mother’s home. Speaking at an awards function later, she had clarified that she wasn’t doing so. She had said: “It’s a false rumour. I stay with my mother and really happy that way. Inshallah I think I am going to continue chewing her brain for many many years.”

It later turned out to be for a commercial.

