Sara Ali Khan, her dad Saif Ali Khan pose with a fan in this throwback pic. Take a look

By now, there is a consensus that Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, can act and is a sensible girl. Her performance in Kedarnath, her presence in Simmba and her many interviews are ample proof of that. No wonder, she is quite popular among the latest crop of actors to join Bollywood.

Every time a picture of hers appears in the media, it gets viral in no time. Now, a new picture has appeared online, from her childhood. A young, pre-teen Sara can be seen standing with her daddy for a picture with a fan.

Even before her career took off, Sara has been conspicuous in her sartorial choices, often wearing salwar kameez. In this picture too she dons a traditional dress, perhaps a salwar kameez, as we can see her yellow dupatta.



2018 saw two young actors make their film debut, both incidentally star kids. One was late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and other being Sara.The latter was appreciated in Kedarnath for her mature turn, even at her tender age. In Simmba, she smartly channelled her ‘starlet’ avatar, by looking pretty, dancing and singing with abandon.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan perform during promotion of their film Simmba on the sets of a TV reality show, in Mumbai on December 20, 2018. (PTI)

However, before its release, her debut project Kedarnath was mired in many controversies, including one involving the two makers of the film being at loggerheads and the other, with protests by priests of Kedarnath temple town, demanding a ban on the film, claiming that it promoted love jihad.

Often compared to her mom, here’s what Sara told in an interview to Bombay Times. “I don’t think I can do anything that mom has done. But if I ever have a chance to revisit a part that she has played, I would love to play her role in Chameli Ki Shaadi. I think she was brilliant. Her spontaneity and timing was brilliant. She was phenomenal in that role.”

Sara is rumoured to be in contention to play the lead role in director Imtiaz Ali’s next film.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 08:47 IST