Sara Ali Khan reveals the two roles of mom Amrita Singh she wants to play

Like her fellow Bollywood newcomer, Janhvi Kapoor, actor Sara Ali Khan is also compared to her mother, actor Amrita Singh. While Sara does not think she can ‘do anything that mom has done’ she has named the two roles of her mother’s that she’d want to play.

In an interview to Bombay Times, Sara said, “I don’t think I can do anything that mom has done. But if I ever have a chance to revisit a part that she has played, I would love to play her role in Chameli Ki Shaadi. I think she was brilliant. Her spontaneity and timing was brilliant. She was phenomenal in that role.”

Sara also singled out her mother’s performance in Betaab, and said that she loved the innocence Amrita brought to the role.

Sara continued, “I would also love to play her part if Aaina was remade. She won the award for the Best Supporting Actress. Although she wasn’t the leading lady, she was so damn powerful. It just proves that if you hold your own and keep doing what you believe is right, it will show.”

Amrita quit acting around the time Sara was born. She made a brief return to the big screen in Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor’s Two States.

Sara is often compared to her mother, especially in her appearance. She said at Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan, that she gets her heart from her mother and her intellect from father Saif Ali Khan. Sara’s parents separated when she was a child.

She made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, which starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role and was set against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods. The film was a box office hit, but nothing compared to the blockbuster that her second film was. Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, has made close to Rs 240 crore at the domestic box office.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan is on a ‘wild’ vacation with her mom Amrita Singh. See pics

Sara is rumoured to be in contention to play the lead role in director Imtiaz Ali’s next film. Sara is currently on vacation with Amrita in Kenya. The actor shared several pictures from the trip on her Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 16:34 IST