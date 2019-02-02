Janhvi Kapoor stuns in red hot high-slit dress on magazine cover. See all her covers here
Janhvi Kapoor has graced the cover of Hello! magazine in a red hot, high-slit dress. See all her magazine covers here.bollywood Updated: Feb 02, 2019 12:29 IST
Janhvi Kapoor is on fire on a new magazine cover. Wearing a strapless, high-slit red dress, the young actor graced the cover of Hello! magazine’s latest issue. “Hot...Haute...Happening- @janhvikapoor. She stole many heartbeats as ‘Parthavi’ in her debut film Dhadak, with 3.4 million adoring followers on Instagram and is all heart when she confesses, ‘I just want people to love me,’” read the caption of the magazine’s Instagram post.
Janhvi can be seen striking a sultry pose in the picture with her long, wavy hair draped over her shoulder. She’s wearing large accessories on her finger and wrist. Janhvi has previously appeared on the covers of magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Brides Today, Vogue India and Grazia.
Check out all her magazine covers here
Hot...Haute...Happening- @janhvikapoor. She stole many heartbeats as 'Parthavi' in her debut film Dhadak, 3.4 million adoring followers on Instagram and is all heart when she confesses, "I just want people to love me." HELLO! talks to the gamine actress on losing her screen virginity, walking the same tightrope between the real, the reel and the surreal as her 'Padma Shri'-winning mom, and of course, the beautiful new connections that have blossomed along her passion-filled journey. Of course, she tops our list of Hot Singles countrywide. Text: @sindhycrawford Photos: @taras84 Hair: Marcelo Pedrozo from @toabhentertainment Make up: Clover Wootton from @animacreatives Jewellery courtesy: @om_jewellers Outfit: @manishmalhotra05 Creative direction: @avantikkak Styling: @sonampoladia Assisted by: @kesha07_ & @devishreeeep Subscribe now by clicking on the link in the bio for more exclusive news on your favourite personalities #People #Places #Pizzazz #HELLOExclusive #FebruaryIssue #GrabYourCopyToday #OnStandsNow
A star is born! Presenting Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor), making her big debut on the cover of our #June 2018 issue. Photographed by: Prasad Naik (@prasadnaaik). Styled by: Priyanka Kapadia (@priyanka86). Hair by: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Make-up by: Subhash Vagal (@subbu28). Production: Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta). Location courtesy: InterContinental Hotel, Mumbai
We’re set to start #2019 with a bang! Featuring a super-candid, and uber-cool #JanhviKapoor debuting her new hairdo on our January cover ✨ Photograph: @sushantvkadam; styling: @samar.rajput05; hair and make-up: @tenzinkyizom_official On @janhvikapoor: dress, @amitaggarwalofficial; jacket: @_purple_paisley_; ring: @sapnamehtajewellery #onlyincosmo #cosmoindia
Truly special cover and a photo shoot with the very gorgeous @janhvikapoor ♥️and so many memories of all those films I have designed for came back once in beautiful #swizwerland thank you @nupurmehta18 @bridestodayin @myswitzerlandin for this memorable shoot .. #janvikapoor #memories #moments #emotions @mmalhotraworld
Janhvi, the daughter of late actor Sridevi, made her film debut with Dhadak, opposite fellow Bollywood newcomer Ishaan Khatter, half-brother of actor Shahid Kapoor. The film was a box office success, making over Rs 100 crore worldwide.
Janhvi will next be seen in a mystery role in Karan’s upcoming period drama, Takht, which boasts of an ensemble star cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and her uncle, Anil Kapoor. She will also play the lead role in a film about India’s first female combat pilot, Gunjan Saxena. Leaked set images from the film recently found their way online.
Also read: Janhvi Kapoor says she has still not processed her mother Sridevi’s death
In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, Janhvi had spoken about having to live up to her mother’s name. “I hope I can please her fans also in some way in a bid to show gratitude for all the love she got. I hope I am given an opportunity to create my own identity. I don’t think anyone can be like her. What she had to offer to films and to people’s lives was greater than what any artiste could,” she said.
First Published: Feb 02, 2019 12:27 IST