Janhvi Kapoor stuns in red hot high-slit dress on magazine cover. See all her covers here

Janhvi Kapoor is on fire on a new magazine cover. Wearing a strapless, high-slit red dress, the young actor graced the cover of Hello! magazine’s latest issue. “Hot...Haute...Happening- @janhvikapoor. She stole many heartbeats as ‘Parthavi’ in her debut film Dhadak, with 3.4 million adoring followers on Instagram and is all heart when she confesses, ‘I just want people to love me,’” read the caption of the magazine’s Instagram post.

Janhvi can be seen striking a sultry pose in the picture with her long, wavy hair draped over her shoulder. She’s wearing large accessories on her finger and wrist. Janhvi has previously appeared on the covers of magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Brides Today, Vogue India and Grazia.



Janhvi, the daughter of late actor Sridevi, made her film debut with Dhadak, opposite fellow Bollywood newcomer Ishaan Khatter, half-brother of actor Shahid Kapoor. The film was a box office success, making over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Janhvi will next be seen in a mystery role in Karan’s upcoming period drama, Takht, which boasts of an ensemble star cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and her uncle, Anil Kapoor. She will also play the lead role in a film about India’s first female combat pilot, Gunjan Saxena. Leaked set images from the film recently found their way online.

In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, Janhvi had spoken about having to live up to her mother’s name. “I hope I can please her fans also in some way in a bid to show gratitude for all the love she got. I hope I am given an opportunity to create my own identity. I don’t think anyone can be like her. What she had to offer to films and to people’s lives was greater than what any artiste could,” she said.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 12:27 IST