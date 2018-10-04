Janhvi Kapoor’s new pics, video from magazine shoot are lit, can you handle the glamour?

If you’ve somehow missed her glamorous new magazine cover, then fashion designer Manish Malhotra has shared a behind-the-scenes video from Janhvi Kapoor’s photo shoot with Brides Today, where she is seen decked out in the most luxurious lehengas by the designer.

The one-minute video gives a brief look at what went down at the cover shoot with Janhvi at Gstaad Palace, a luxury hotel in Switzerland. The clip, which was shared by the magazine too, is backed by cheerful, upbeat music and shows Janhvi posing, examining Polaroids, and shimmy-ing her way through the sets.

Janhvi’s ease on camera is evident in her behind-the-scenes moments and you also get a sense of the real Janhvi Kapoor — funny, sweet, and down to earth. Watch here:

In the dreamy video, Janhvi, 21, reflects on her relationship with Manish Malhotra, a close friend of her late mother, Sridevi. She wore a gold-embroidered red lehenga and a dramatic choli accented with nude faux fur.

“My relationship with Manish has been easily one of the most important relationships of my life. He’s influenced me, he inspired me, he guides me and he dresses me up and I look pretty when he does that,” said Janhvi.

Janhvi was recently in Italy for Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani’s engagement celebrations, where she sported several impressive looks. In her cover interview, Janhvi said that she’d like to get married in Italy. “I remember when I went to Florence, which was a few years ago, I said that I want to get married there. It’s still Florence. And I know that I want to get married in a Kanjeevaram sari with all gold zari,” said Janhvi.

Janhvi was shot by photographer Dirk Bader for the magazine as she posed in pieces by Manish, which resulted in some amazing images. Janhvi wore some effortlessly stunning lehengas that had wedding written all over them.

Manish had also shared some black and white behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot at Gstaad. The pictures garnered many comments about how Janhvi was the spitting image of her late mother, Sridevi.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht. The period drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal and is slated to release in 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 15:54 IST