Janhvi Kapoor is a glamorous bride in stunning new magazine cover. See pic

For Janhvi Kapoor, 2018 has been a busy year, in terms of her career. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak in July and since then has snagged two more film projects. The young actor has also landed no less than four magazine covers. And now Janhvi graces the October issue of Brides Today magazine looking utterly dreamy in a red lehenga from fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Janhvi’s glamorous look couldn’t be more ravishing with the seriously amazing views of Gstaad, Switzerland as the backdrop. Check out Janhvi’s gorgeous new cover styled by Ayesha Amin Nigam and shot by Dirk Bader:

Janhvi shares her new magazine cover with her late mother Sridevi’s close friend, Manish Malhotra, and the duo could not look any more chic. On the cover, while Manish wears well-tailored all-black formals, Janhvi’s gold-embroidered lehenga gets a modern and age-appropriate update with a dramatic choli accented with luxurious faux fur sleeves. In an accompanying joint interview inside the magazine, the two discuss fashion and films.

A few weeks ago, Manish had shared stunning behind-the-scene pictures from the new spread for Brides Today. The black-and-white photos showed off Janhvi’s natural beauty as she posed in a bold lehenga set and a statement diamond necklace. But what was perhaps even more impressive was not Janhvi’s outfit, but that her pictures highlighted how much she resembles her late mother. Many on social media commented on how Janhvi looked exactly like a young Sridevi in the pictures. Take a look:

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Janhvi opened up about being compared with her late mother Sridevi, saying was “not very excited” about the comparison, adding, “I don’t think anyone can be like her.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 16:10 IST