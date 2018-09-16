Janhvi Kapoor looks exactly like her mom Sridevi in new pics from magazine shoot

When it comes to Janhvi Kapoor’s infectious smile, she got it from her mother Sridevi. There’s no denying that the Dhadak actor is the spitting image of her late mother in new photos from her latest magazine cover shoot. Between the smile, the facial expressions, fabulous cheekbones, super-arched brow and those eyes, the similarity in Janhvi and Sridevi’s faces is truly haunting:

A fresh-faced and elegant Janhvi is seen rocking a gorgeous Manish Malhotra lehenga set composed of an intricate full embroidered skirt and a strapless choli with a plunging neckline. While her outfit has timeless written all over it, for some added interest, Janhvi opted for a bold, impactful accessory: A statement diamond necklace.

These behind-the-scenes photos shared by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, from the shoot for bridal magazine, Brides Today, in Gstaad, Switzerland, prove that Sridevi and Janhvi look so alike. Many have commented on how Janhvi resembles a young Sridevi in the pictures.

“Oh god for a minute I thought that’s Sri Devi mam,” posted Instagram user, speckyy_girl. Another user, Mohan Jajoran wrote, “Ek dam se esa laga jese sridevi.”

“We all miss Sri...we all see the daughters and try to find Sri in them....we as fans are still looking for a glimpse of Sri....thanks for sharing this picture. We find a kind of peace in seeing the pics where someone like you is spending time with her kids. I really wish there was a way for us to tell her or to tell everyone how we love Sri and what she means to us,” Instagram user Shikha Rewari commented.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Janhvi opened up about being compared with her late mother Sridevi, saying was “not very excited” about the comparison, adding, “I don’t think anyone can be like her.”

“I think it’s just genetics and biology. I am her daughter so zaahir hai ki main unki tarah hi dikhungi. But my mum holds such a strong space in people’s heart and had a very personal connect. I hope I can please her fans also in some way in a bid to show gratitude for all the love she got. I hope I am given an opportunity to create my own identity. I don’t think anyone can be like her. What she had to offer to films and to people’s lives was greater than what any artiste could,” she said.

