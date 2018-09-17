Janhvi Kapoor is having the best vacation in Switzerland. These pics, videos prove

Janhvi Kapoor is in Switzerland, and based on the (many) pictures of her trip on Instagram, she’s having the dreamiest time ever. Janhvi, who had a busy day shooting a new magazine cover spread with fashion designer Manish Malhotra at Gstaad, an upscale resort town in the Swiss Alps on Saturday, took a break to enjoy a well-deserved mini vacation.

After sharing behind-the-scene shots from Janhvi’s latest photo shoot featuring the Dhadak star in a gorgeous lehenga and a statement diamond necklace, Manish Malhotra on Sunday posted a handful of Instagram photos of Janhvi’s Switzerland trip, each filled with a more breathtaking view that the other. Many have commented on how Janhvi resembles her mother Sridevi in the pictures.

On her Switzerland trip, Janhvi has been going on hikes with stunning views, indulging in fine dining, taking train rides and road tripping through the quaint streets of Swiss towns.

Scroll ahead to see how Janhvi Kapoor is spending her time in Switzerland and admire the gorgeous view:

A few days ago it was reported that the Switzerland authorities were planning to install a statue of veteran Indian actor and Janhvi’s mother Sridevi, whose superhit movie Chandni was shot at the country’s picturesque locations. The 1989 blockbuster had also put Switzerland on centre stage as almost half the song and dance sequences in the film had a Swiss backdrop. The statue of the Chandni filmmaker, renowned Bollywood director, Yash Chopra, was unveiled in Interlaken in 2016.

“Many of Chopra’s films featured Switzerland as a backdrop and he is credited with boosting the popularity of the Alpine nation among Indian tourists. Now, considering Sridevi’s role in promoting tourism here, there is a proposal to honour the actor by having her statue here,” a senior official familiar with the development said.



