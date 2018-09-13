Rani Mukerji gets emotional about Sridevi: She used to be like a queen, I deeply miss her

Rani Mukerji remembered her late friend, actor Sridevi, in an interview with Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra on their chat show, Take 2, on Saavn. Rani and Sridevi, had only worked together once, for a special song in Bombay Talkies (2013), but the they had been friends for decades. The latter’s tragic death in February in Dubai hasn’t gotten any easier on Rani.

Speaking about the grief that she felt following the tragic death of Sridevi at 54, Rani said she deeply misses her. Sharing a touching account about how her late friend inspired her to become an actor and how Sridevi’s absence affects her now, Rani said, “I grew up, became an actor to the time that she loved my work, so it was really like that kind of connection and I deeply miss her right now. I absolutely used to love watching Sridevi’s films, just the sparkle in her eyes, like a charisma on screen and she made everything look so effortless.”

Rani went on to say how big an impact Sridevi had made on the film industry and her. Rani expressed her gratitude to have known Sridevi’s work as well as known her personally. Sridevi died at a Dubai hotel after drowning in a bathtub. She was last seen in the 2017 film MOM, for which she received her first-ever National Award (posthumously). Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak in July.

“I remember telling my mom that I wanted to go and watch her and I remember going in my school uniform, with my backpack and just watching her and when she used to descend from her make-up van, she used to be like a queen because there used to be this 2 hour lunch break and no one could go and disturb her, it was very different then,” Rani said.

In the same interview, Rani also narrated how as a young school girl, she had approached actor Aamir Khan for an autograph. “And I go up to him and I was like ‘autograph please’, and he just looks at me like that, he took the autograph book, (gave the autograph) and he went on doing his work.”

On the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Siddharth P Malhotra’s Hichki.

