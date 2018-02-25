Sridevi dies after cardiac arrest, return to India delayed as Dubai authorities finish formalities: Updates

Actor Sridevi died on Saturday night after a cardiac arrest in Dubai, according to family sources. The actor, who has two daughters Janhavi and Khushi, was reportedly with her husband Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in the country. The actor was 54 and had gone to UAE to attend the wedding ceremony of nephew, Mohit Marwah. Sridevi was called the first female superstar of Bollywood and has worked in over 250 films in various languages in her career spanning almost 45 years. Her last release was Mom in 2016.

According to Indianexpress.com, Sridevi’s brother-in-law, Sanjay Kapoor was quoted as saying, “Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don’t know more details yet.”

8.15 pm:According to media reports, after 19 hours of her death, Sridevi’s body is yet to be handed over to her family. The postmortem procedure is delayed further and the chief doctor who is said to be performing the autopsy has left the laboratory even as some tests are to be conducted. A team of doctors continue with the procedure.

8.00 pm: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We have lost a multi-faceted and extremely talented actress, who ruled the hearts of the cine goers. She debuted at the age of four years as a child artist and over more than two decades essayed diverse roles in Hindi film industry besides in South India cinema. Her roles in movies like Sadma, Chandani, Lamhe and more recently English Vinglish will be remembered for years to come.’’

Chitrangada Singh wrote, “You will live forever with our love and in our memories #RIPSridevi.”

Actor Arjun Rampal wrote, “I just wish this wasn’t true. #RIPSridevi.”

Allu Sirish wrote, “Shocked & saddened by the untimely death of Sridevi garu. We’ll miss you ma’am. Strength & prayers to the family. #RIPSridevi.”

Director Atlee wrote, “This is heart breaking. My deep condolences to the Family #RIPSridevi.”

7.45 pm: Khubhu tweeted, “#Memories...that evening will be etched in my heart forever..Will miss you..#RIPSridevi .”

Vamshi Paidipally wrote, “She was always Eternal and She will always remain Eternal... #RIPSridevi garu...”

Ram Pothineni wrote, “Thank you for being a huge part of our childhood.. #RIPSridevi garu.”

Dia Mirza wrote, “I am so stunned by the news of #Sridevi Ji’s passing...I can see her Sadma, Chandni, Himmatwala, ChaalBaaz, Mr India... She will live on in our hearts and in her extraordinary body of work. My heartfelt condolences to the family. #RIPSridevi.”



7.30 pm: Tanisha Mukheji tweeted, “From Mr india to Chandni to Lamhe! She was my favourite! Sexy sultry and absolutely phenomenal!…”

Sumeet Vyas tweeted, “Unfortunate... Sad... Confusing... You were special... Born to express... Destined to Shine... #EnglishVinglish is the best thing that happened to me as an actor, Coz I got to see you Shine... #RIPSridevi #loveSridevi.”

7.15 pm: Manisha Koirala wrote, “Shocked and Pained at this news ..no age to go ! Most glamorous and talented actress I admired!! I use to wait for all her films release eagerly.”

Sushmita Sen wrote, “Those eyes & that smile...a big part of my childhood inspiration!!She communicated so much even when silent....Godspeed Ma’am, we will miss you!! Prayers of healing & strength to the family..deepest condolences. Dugga Dugga.”

Director of Photography Senthil Kumar wrote, “Shocked to Hear the Demise of Iconic actress Sridevi Garu !!!!. Condolences to Her Family, Near & Dear Ones .”

7.00 pm: Devaraagam co star Arvin Swami wrote, “Your talent remains unmatched. It was a pleasure knowing you and an honour to have worked with you. You are the only true National Superstar that I know of who owned the box office in every language that you worked in. Love and respect.”

6.45 pm:It has been reported that the post mortem is yet to be done. Mumbai airport officials claimed that the flight may take off post 10.30 pm. However, timing is not confirmed as of now.

Khaleej Times has quoted an official as saying, “Since she is such a high-profile personality, we cannot rush the inquisition or the post-mortem procedures.” Dr Khaled Alburaiki is performing the autopsy and the procedure is being done at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology. The embalming treatment will be done at Muhaisana once the procedure is complete.

6.20 pm: Twinkle Khanna tweeted, “Chandni now and forever... too young and terribly heartbreaking #RIPSridevi.”

6.05 pm: The charter plane that departed Mumbai airport at 1.35pm landed at Dubai around 4.40pm. It is expected to return to Mumbai around 10 pm. Officials said that all the formalities will be completed once the Kapoor family reaches Mumbai.

Rekha arrives at Anil Kapoor’s residence.

6.00 pm: Kannada actor Parul Yadav tweeted, “You showed us that a woman can headline a movie. You were the only pan Indian superstar ever. Thank you for the memories. You will live forever in our hearts #Sridevi.”

Actor Genelia Deshmukh wrote, “I still remember shooting for a south film and you visited our sets..it was cold,I was freezing and with no hesitation,you just took out your gloves n gave it to me.. I have never bought another pair of gloves and treasure your gloves.Thank You Mam for being so kind to me always.”

5.50 pm: 16 Vayathinile/Solva Sawan director Bharathiraaja introduced Sridevi to Hindi cinema and worked with her on some spectacular Tamil films. He shared, “We can bear some losses but not all. This is not just for me but for people of Tamil Nadu and of India, this is a huge loss. She ruled the industry for almost 30-40 years. She began as a child artiste and till today, she remained an actor. It feels like this is too soon for even today she proved her mettle as an actor. I needed an actor who was just 16 years old for my dream character Mayil (16 Vayathinile). The girl was from my village and Sridevi fulfilled the requirements 100%. I had a set of rules and convinced her. When we finished the shoot and were about to leave the location, she cried everytime she saw every spot. When asked why, she said she did not have the heart to leave the place (Shivasamudhram). I was surprised by that as I haven’t seen any other female actors do that.”

He added, “My second film with her, Sigappu Rojakkal she told me not to even narrate the script and we shot the film. 16 Vayathinile brought about a big change in Tamil Nadu, and soon enough I got a call from Bombay to remake the film in Hindi. Amol Palekar was finalised for Kamal Haasan, and I called Sridevi to act in Hindi. She was initially scared, but I convinced her and we did Solva Saavan. I am proud that I got to introduce her in Hindi. After that, she grew up to be a huge star. Recently, when I was watching TV, I saw her being asked from where she learnt to act and she said, ‘I learnt everything from Bharathirajaa. I feel that is the biggest form of respect bestowed upon me. She was such a wonderful girl, who was real and she never behaved like an artiste in real life.”

5.35 pm: Actor Keerthy Suresh wrote, “Those eyes spoke beyond words. That smile was more than just a smile. A journey that marked a Star’s achievement to inspire thousands and I am one among them. Saddened to realise that meeting her in person will remain a dream for me. #RIPSrideviMam.”

Director Shankar wrote, “#Sridevi - Beautiful human being with a Beautiful soul. Rest In Peace.”

5.25 pm: Manmohan Shetty’s daughter Arti Shetty arrives at Anil Kapoor’s residence.

5.15 pm: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, “An absolute icon. Gone too soon, #Sridevi. Too soon....”

5.05 pm: Soha Ali Khan tweeted, “Shocked, disturbed and deeply saddened to hear of Sridevi ji’s demise... she was too young, too full of life. My heartfelt condolences to the family and strength to get through this unimaginably difficult time.”

Choreographer-director Farah Khan wrote, “The brightest Star is gone.. #Sridevi ..”

Juhi Chawla also took to Twitter to express her sadness and wrote, “Can’t believe this .. I just woke up and heard the news !!! It’s sad and terribly shocking !! I’ve always been such a fan of Sriji !! How fragile is this life we take for granted !!”

4.55 pm: Singer Asha Bhosle wrote, “Very sad to hear about Srideviji. We’ve had a long association. My deepest condolences to her family.”

Veteran actor Hema Malini said, “Sridevi’s sudden passing away has left me in deep shock. Can’t imagine how such a bubbly person, a wonderful actor, is no more.She has left a void in the industry that cannot be filled. Boney is a good friend & I’ve seen their daughters grow up. My prayers are with the family.”

Telugu actor Allari Naresh wrote, “To the world you were a diva, to all of us you were the girl of our dreams. Shocked and devastated....RIP Sridevi Garu.”

Union Minister for Textiles and Information and Broadcasting, Smriti Z Irani tweeted, “Sridevi - a powerhouse of acting , a long journey embellished with success comes to a sudden end. My condolences to her loved ones and fans.”

4.45 pm: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared, “Farewell to the quintessential superstar! Had the privilege of meeting her multiple times..and the charisma and humility were overwhelming! She was the first true nation wide phenomenon in cinema..and leaves a legacy that will forever be remembered in reverence! We will miss you ma’am..there was so much more you had to give!”

4.35 pm: Baahubali actor Prabhas took to Facebook and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the news this morning. She was an impeccable performer and timeless beauty. The magical SRIDEVI ERA will be remembered forever.. My heartfelt condolences to her family. Rest in peace.”

4.25 pm: Shahid Kapoor’s mother Nilema Azmi has reached Anil Kapoor’s residence after Arjun Kapoor.

Prodip Guha

4.15 pm: Karan Johar, who is launching Sridevi’s daughter, Jahnvi Kapoor in Bollywood with Dhadak wrote an emotional note which said, “I danced to hawa Hawaii when I was in school.....I have seen every film of hers multiple times....I met her with shaking hands and feet on the sets of my fathers film GUMRAH....and felt I had arrived when she called me for the first time .....every time I met her I had a star struck moment and a fan boy vibe....I don’t think I can believe it...perhaps I don’t think I want to believe that she is no more... she is a huge reason I love the movies....I feel like Indian cinema just lost its smile....the heavens are fortunate they just inherited a gift of life.....heartbroken.....”

4.05 pm: Alia Bhatt tweeted, “Nothing makes sense. I have no words.. just completely shocked. RIP Sri Devi. My icon forever. Love you,” while her Gully Boy co star Ranveer Singh paid tribute to Bollywood’s Chandni and wrote, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of one of Hindi cinema’s greatest superstars. I grew up on her movies. She will always be one of my favourite actors of all time. May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her family. RIP #Sridevi.”

3.55 pm: According to Khaleej Times, the body of actor Sridevi will be handed over to family after the legal and administrative procedures including the cancellation of passport, immigration formalities, and getting permission from public prosecutor at Bur Dubai Police station. Indian Consulate officials have also been quoted as saying, “The family is now awaiting for the death certificate and a few other documents.”

3.45 pm: Tamil actor Sarath Kumar wrote, “Shocked beyond words to hear the sudden demise of the legendary actor Sridevi #RIPSridevi.”

Actor Rakul Preet tweeted, “I don’t want to believe this.. shocked !A legend no more ..an irreplaceable name in Indian cinema.. my heart cries out for d family. Strength to d young girls.RIP #Sridevi Mam.”

Julie 2 actor Raai Laxmi tweeted, “I m shattered and how by hearing that my fav actress from childhood who I always loved , adored N got inspired #sridevi is no more this news has shaken me deeply! I can’t believe ! She left us too soon why why why !?#RIPSriDevi SAD.”

3.35 pm: The chartered plane has left Mumbai to Dubai as the Kapoors work on the formalities to leave UAE. Boney Kapoor’s son Arjun Kapoor in the meanwhile has reached Anil Kapoor’s residence.

Actor-director SJ Suryah wrote, “Its a great loss for Indian cinema.May the Indian Queen Sridevi Ma’am’s soul rest in peace. You will forever in our heart.”

3.25 pm: Composer Anirudh Ravichander wrote, “RIPSridevi Maam. Gone too soon.”

Shruti Haasan wrote, “RIP Sridevi mam. Thankyou for your beautiful work , your graceful presence and astounding talent.may your soul rest in peace , you will be missed so very much.”

Dhrishyam actor Shriya Saran wrote,”Can’t believe @SrideviBKapoor is gone forever. My child hood memories are imbedded with her http://movies.An inspiration to all of us, a legend. You will be missed. An era is over . ‘Yeh pal ham berso yaad karenge’(sic)”

3.15 pm: Condolences from Pakistan is pouring in as well. Actor Mahira Khan tweeted, “So grateful to have grown up and lived in the times of #sridevi . Thank you for the movies, thank you for the magic. You shall live on forever..”

Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wrote, “My condolences to @BoneyKapoor Ji and the Kapoor family. Deeply saddened to loose an icon like #Sridevi Ji.”

Actor-singer Ali Zafar wrote, “Rest in peace #Sridevi ji. You have left us with great memories of joy and tears.”

Actor Sabah Qamar shared, “R.I.P legend. We’ll miss you.”

3.05 pm: Phillauri actor Mehreen Pirzada wrote, “Unbelievable, deeply saddened to wake up to saddest news of legendary #Sridevi ji passing away, 🙏RIP,nothing can fill void of her loss to film industry,will always be someone to look up to #NaturalActress #SuperDancer #LovelyHumanBeing,” and later added, “Still can’t believe what I heard this morning makes me realise of how unpredictable life is. So please always #SpreadLove life is too short.”

2.55 pm: Actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma tweeted, “Deeply saddened and disturbed by Sridevi’s passing. Gone too soon. Thank you for the laughter, the grace, the guts and the glory. For being an inspiration for so many young women and men. Long live your legacy. RIP.”

2.45 pm: Kapil Sharma tweeted, “My all time favorite.., very talented.., versatile actress n queen of hearts Sri devi ji is no more with us #RIPShrideviji.”

2.35 pm: Vidya Balan wrote, “My inspiration is no more ....”

Dhanush wrote, “Shocked to know about Sridevi Ji’s passing away. It’s a great loss to art. she will remain immortal in the hearts of billions and billions of cinema lovers. My condolences to Family,fans and friends of the great legend.”

I loved her, admired her so much. My 1st ever acting shot was with Sri Devi, I was nervous in front of her n I remember her shaking her hands pretending 2b nervous cause of me just 2 boost my confidence. V had 2 laugh,n she kept laughing until I got it right. Will miss you mam pic.twitter.com/OYXfurcIFx — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 25, 2018

“I have been trying all morning to gather myself to face the truth of dear #sridevi leaving us,trying to believe it’s just a bad dream/memories of her just keep coming back and I don’t know whether to smile or cry. We love you dear Sridevi #RIPSridevi,” said Sridevi’s co star in Telugu films,” Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Tamil actor Vishal tweeted, “It was Michael Jackson then, our very own Sridevi Mam now...too fast to go. May her soul rest in peace. Deepest Condolences and more strength to the family.”

2.25 pm: According to Khaleej Times, Sridevi fainted in the bathroom of Emirates Tower in Dubai where she was staying and was rushed to Rashid Hospital where she was pronounced brought dead. After postmortem, her body will be brought back home on Sunday evening. Her body is said to be at the Al Qusais morgue. The time of death is said to be about 11 pm.

2.05 pm: Fans gather outside actor Sridevi’s residence.

Sabyasachi, the favoured designer brand by actors also shared their condolence, “We are extremely saddened at the sudden demise of Sridevi. We extend our deepest condolences to her family at their hour of bereavement. May her soul rest in peace.”

1.55 pm : Actor Andrea Jeremiah wrote, “While Bollywood mourns the loss of its female superstar, the Tamil film industry mourns the loss of one of its finest actors... RIP #sridevi ... you will live forever through the wonderful body of work you left behind.. #timeless #icon.”

1.45 pm: Atul Kasbekar wrote, “#Sridevi ji drove across town to watch our #TumhariSulu. Just cause she adored @balanvidya and vice versa and Vidya had paid tribute to #HawaHawai. The whole crew was overjoyed to see her and we all had smiles on our faces that are accorded to a genuine #legend. What a talent and such a decent human being.Taken too soon. RIP

Swara Bhasker wrote, “This image that filled my childhood, this face that my child eyes learnt to admire almost like a cultural norm.. This gaze that looked at me each time i looked at the panels in the auto rickshaw i travelled in.. That fiery performer i saw each time i tuned into the bi-weekly #Chitrahaar A part of my childhood is lost! Absolutely devastating news !!!!!!! #Sridevi ji One of #Bollywood ‘s brightest fires.. icon of an era, queen of hearts & an artist beyond compare! Deepest condolences to the family.”

Actor Richa Chadha wrote, “I rarely cry... wept this morning... #Sridevi ! Gone too soon. May God give your girls and family the strength to cope with your loss ... smile wherever you are roop ki rani. Never will there be another quite like you. You inspired a generation of girls to become performers... the industry could have valued you even more I feel ... for your genius. Your comic performances in Mr. India, Sadma, genius work in Lamhe but recently English Vinglish and Mom. I am devastated. 💔they don’t make them like you anymore ... this is a personal loss !”

1.35 pm: Tarun Tahiliani also shared condolence and wrote, “Saddened by the untimely demise of India’s greatest actor, Sridevi. An epitome of beauty and grace. We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family. May her soul rest in peace.”

Actor Varun Dhawan wrote, “#Sridevi #ICON. 50 years as an actor. She started her acting career at the age of 4. Her legacy will live on.”

Actor Randeep Hooda wrote, “It’s shocking .. gone too soon .. RIP #Sridevi.”

1.25 pm: Designer brand Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, took to Instagram and shared, “SRIDEVI! She was and will always be iconic. The very standard of stardom. There are no words to express our sadness at her tragic and untimely passing. Our heartfelt condolences to her family. And every prayer. Fly Beautiful Soul. #RIPSriDevi #RestInPeace #RIP #Beauty #beautiful #Bollywood #Actress #Sridevi #gorgeous #divine #ajsk.”

1.15 pm: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao said, “Sridevi who acted in Telugu, Hindi & several other Indian languages films had captivated the cine-goers with her acting skills & earned countless fans.”

Kajol shared, “Shocked stunned. Still see her laughing talking. Unbelievable. Actor par excellence. A school in herself.. learnt so much from her. Still can’t believe it . A huge loss. #Sridevi.”

1.05 pm: Sridevi’s co star in MOM, Adil Hussain said, “I really have no words, I am still not able to comprehend this loss, just can’t imagine what the family is going through.”

Director Omung Kumar wrote, “Completely in a shock, didn’t want this news to be true... a beautiful soul gone too soon. Still remember how we did up your place... u will be missed #RIPSridev prayers to the entire family.”

12.55 pm: A private charter belonging to one of the well known industrialists in India will leave for Dubai this afternoon. The plane will return by 8 pm with her body and daughter, Khushi. After all the formalities are completed, the body will be taken to Sridevi’s residence.

12.45 pm Mamta Banerjee, CM of West Bengal wrote, “Saddened at the untimely passing away of Sridevi, one of the most popular actors of a generation. Condolences to her family, her colleagues in the industry and fans.”

12.35 pm: Dulquer Salmaan shared a throwback picture and wrote, “Heartbroken ! Last met her at MAMI and the Antilla party that followed. Stunning as ever, this is how I first met #Sridevi Ma’am. #RIP.”

Director Koratal Siva wrote, “Absolutely shocked and remained in disbelief hearing the news that sridevi garu is no more. A true epitome of acting, elegance, charm and beauty. Rest in peace mam.”

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared, “Omg. The saddest news I have heard I had the honour of meeting her and talking to her at length just recently #RIPSridevi ji you have been and will always be my favourite. @SrideviBKapoor @BoneyKapoor My Heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Shirish Kunder said, “This is the kind of tragic news that can give an entire nation a cardiac arrest. Heartbreaking! RIP #Sridevi.”

12.25 pm: Director Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Like A Shooting Star - Gone too Soon ❤️ R.I.P. Amazing Woman. #sridevi #wonderwoman #gonetoosoon.”

Dangal ator Sanya Malhotra wrote, “Farewell to a legend.. My heart is heavy with pain, I grew up watching her act and copying her dance steps. Forever in this heart of mine...Rest in peace.”

Actor Tamannaah wrote, “There’s nothing more heartbreaking than losing someone you look up to tremendously. Sridevi was the magic that made us believe in the beauty of cinema. Still can’t believe she’s no more. Darkest day for cinema. RIP #Sridevi.”

12.15 pm: Samantha Akkineni wrote, “Was hoping and waiting to be told that this is all just a rumour and that she’s fine . What a dark day . Unbelievable talent and grit yet so delicate and fragile . You will live on forever as a ‘Goddess ‘ worshipped and respected #ripsridevi . I hope that all of us praying together at this moment for Jhanvi and Khushi must mean something . God give this family the strength to cope .”

Sridevi, Bollywood’s Chandni, was a superstar like none other: Read more here

12.07 noon: Media waits outside Sridevi’s residence.

Security at actor Sridevi’s residence. (Prodip Guha)

Media waits outsideSridevi’s residence. (Shashi S Kashyap)

11.58 am:Sridevi’s English Vinglish co-star Priya Anand tweeted, “This is just the saddest news to wake up to! Heartbreaking. Fan girl for life!”

Shekar Kapur said, “SriDevi .. gone. It’s like an era is over. Like life turning a new chapter. A beautiful story just ended. An amazing spirit just vanished leaving us with amazing love, memories, and incredible grief. #Sridevi.”

Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon #Sridevi ma’am. You’re my most favourite actress and thank you for always inspiring me with your kind words. I adore you and will always do. You said we must do a film together soon. Let’s keep that promise for our next lives. I love you and you will live in our hearts forever. May God give strength to the family. Rest in Peace ma’am.”

Music composer AR Rahman who worked on Sridevi’s last feature film MOM wrote, “RIP @SrideviBKapoor ...Condolences to the whole family :(“

Katrina Kaif shared, “My favorite actress ... a legend ... and the kindest gentlest woman u could meet ... an unbelievable tragedy this is .....all my prayers and thoughts with the family.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “The strongest women have the weakest hearts ♥#ripsrideviji.”

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput wrote, “I’m shocked and heartbroken. I wish this was all a bad dream and that I wake up from it soon. RIP Sridevi ji.”

11.50 am: Media reports quote Indian ambassador Navdeep Suri in UAE as saying it would take longer for the Kapoor family to complete formalities before they can leave Dubai.

In the meantime, condolences are pouring in for the family from everywhere. Shashii Tharoor tweeted, ““Let your presence ring out like a bell into the night. And if the earthly no longer knows your name, whisper to the silent earth: I am flowing. To the flashing water say: I am.” --Rainer Maria Rilke: Sonnets to Orpheus #srideviRIP..”

Actor Diljit Dosanjh wrote, “She is my sister’s favourite. Have seen several of her films. Could never meet her. The news of her death saddened me immensely.”

11.40 am: Actor Gautami Tadimalla wrote, “#Sridevi ji...shocked & heartbroken to hear she is no more. My all time favourite and an iconic legend who has passed on too soon... She is irreplaceable and unforgettable. My heartfelt condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace...”

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati shared, “Form a Child Artist to a Legendary Movie Star!! A great journey of one of the most charismatic women in the world of cinema comes to an end. #RIPSridevi.”

Telugu actor Nani wrote, “Assalu boolokam ilanti siri chusi vuntadha .. Kanaka ee chithram swarganiki chendhi vuntadha .. I am at loss of words .. everything feels incomplete and unfair . Always wanted to say thank you if I ever got to meet her. Thank you ma’am .#RIPSridevi . Fan for life.”

11.32 am: Sridevi’s body is being brought back to Mumbai and funeral is expected to be held later today.

11.30 am: Aamir Khan wrote, “I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the untimely and tragic passing away of Srideviji.I gave always been a huge fan of her work. Equally I have always been an admirer of the grace and dignity with which she conducted herself. My heartfelt condolences to everyone in the family. I join all the millions of her fans in mourning her demise. Ma’am, we will always remember you with love and respect. a.”

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to express his shock and wrote, “Shocked to hear the sad news. The first Lady Superstar of the Country. 50 of those 54 years as an actress par excellence. What a journey..and such an unexpected end. May your soul rest in peace. Sridevi garu.”

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Shocked & disturbed with the news of #Sridevi garu’s demise. She truly was the epitome of everything amazing as an actor & a woman. My all time favourite actress.. Gone too soon. Strength to her family & loved ones. May her soul Rest in Peace.”

Kajal Aggarwal also took to Twitter and wrote, “Extremely sad and shocked to hear about the sudden demise of my most favourite actor and role model, #Sridevi Ma’am.. this must be so difficult, my heartfelt condolences to the family.#RIPSridevi #gonetoosoon #heartbreaking.”

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly wrote, “Shocking and heartbreaking !!! Her elegance, her comic timing and her natural flair for dancing was just absolutely unmatchable. Thank you for all the amazing memories. May her soul rest in peace. #RIPSridevi.”

Cinematographer Santosh Sivan said, “Sridevi was an unique talent and an awesome person.God Bless her Soul RIP.”

11.20 am: Malayalam actor Parvathy also shared snaps of different characters portrayed by Sridevi and wrote, “Sridevi. RIP. Grateful to have witnessed her unparalleled artistry!”

Shilpa Shetty wrote an emotional note in which she said, “What a horrible ,heartbreaking piece of news to wake up to ..can’t stop my tears..still can’t believe it! You were the reason I became an actor...such a special,pure and kind soul @sridevi.kapoor will miss YOU ,your hugs ,love and humour.. You’ve etched a place in my heart and mind forever and will be alive there FOREVER. Now I pray for your soul to Rest in peace.. Heartfelt condolences to the entire family #icon #unbelievable #lifeissounpredictable.”

Preity Zinta wrote, “Heartbroken shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul strength to the family to cope during these trying times. I’m so sad cuz I really loved her. #RIP #heartbroken.”

Sridevi’s co-star Anupam Kher wrote, “This is how I will always remember Sridevi - Happening, Vibrant, Brilliant, Beautiful, Bestest and Unique. #QueenOfIndianCinema.”

11.10 am: Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty took to Instagram and wrote, “Shocked to hear about the demise of our versatile legendary actress #Sridevi ji My Heartfelt Condolences & may god give peace to her soul & strength to family, friends and fans.Queen of Indian Cinema lives in our Heart for Ever.”

11.00 am: Cricketer Ashwin Ravichander took to Twitter and wrote, “Sridevi no more ? so difficult to fathom that she is no more, such is life I guess. Strong will to those near and dear to her. #RIPSridevi.”

10.50 am: Soundarya Rajinikanth tweeted, “We will miss you Pappika. Feeling so so so shocked and sad !!!! #RIPSridevi #Legend.”

Telugu actor Allu Arjun also shared his condolences on Twitter and wrote, “Shocked to Hear the Demise of Iconic actress Sridevi Garu ! Really Sad News . Condolences to Her Family , Near dear ones . #Sridevi”

10.40 am: Parineeti Chopra tweeted, “CANNOT believe this. I have no words. Rip Sridevi ma’am. You were the most beautiful. Strength to Boney uncle, jahnvi, khushi and the whole family.” Padmaavat actor Aditi Rao Hydari tweeted, “Shaken and shocked beyond words... RIP #Sridevi ji... she will truly shine forever... prayers and condolences to her family and fans.”

10.30 am: BJP state unit leader from Chennai, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted, “#SriDevi - A great actress of Indian Tamil cinema will be remembered for her excellent contribution. Saddened by the untimely demise My condolences to her family, friends and fans. #RIPSridevi.”

Director Ram Gopal Varma wrote an obituary for the late actor, in which he said, “I hate God for killing Sridevi and I hate Sridevi for dying.”

10.20 am: Kannada actor Sudeep tweeted, “Should I say i was lucky or should i say i was blessed to have had the opportunity to share atleast few moments with this Magnanimous Legend. A Lady who has n wil always be an inspiration to many. Somethings r hard to believe.. even harder to accept. Heart breaks. #RipSrideviji.”

10.10 am: Captain Amarinder Singh, CM of Punjab tweeted, “Shocked and pained at the untimely demise of iconic actor #Sridevi. It’s a void that Bollywood will find hard to fill. The memories of her great performances will remain forever in our hearts. RIP #Sridevi.”

10.00 am: Telugu actor Jr NTR tweeted, “She came. She saw. She conquered. And went back to the heavens from where she came. RIP Sridevi garu.IRREPLACEABLE.

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, who happens to be Sridevi’s contemporary tweeted, “Just woke up to the terrible news of Sridevi passing. My heart goes out to her family. The world has lost a very talented person who left behind a huge legacy in film. #RIPSridevi.”

Actor Deepika Padukone uploaded a black square denoting the dark day.

9.50 am: Akshay Kumar has said he has no words to describe his emotions. “Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP,” the actor tweeted.

This news has left a gaping hole in the film industry and actors, crew members and fans from across the world are mourning her loss. Her Sadma co-star Kamal Haasan tweeted, “Have witnessed Sridevi’s life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma’s lullaby haunts me now. We’ll miss her.”

Actor Rajinikanth tweeted, “I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have also mourned her loss.

"Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as 'Moondram Pirai', 'Lamhe' and 'English Vinglish' remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates," the President tweeted.

Modi also took to Twitter, saying: "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace."

