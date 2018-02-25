Sridevi’s last video in Dubai is going viral: The actor spent final days with family but away from daughter Janhvi

Sridevi died on Saturday night in Dubai after suffering a cardiac arrest. In UAE to attend a family wedding, she spent her last days surrounded by friends and family. However, her older daughter, Janhvi wasn’t with her and the 54-year-old actor was missing her. The young actor is working in her debut, Dhadak, and could not be a part of the wedding for this reason. Sridevi was extremely excited about her daughter’s debut.

Sridevi was joined by her husband Boney Kapoor, younger daughter Khushi and also the biggest names in Bollywood such as Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and more for nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. The wedding was on Wednesday but the actor decided to extend her stay.

❤️ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 22, 2018 at 4:43am PST

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 21, 2018 at 8:30pm PST

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 20, 2018 at 11:05am PST

Sridevi shared several pictures with her daughter, the wedding guests and the newly-wed couple on Instagram throughout the wedding celebrations. She wore designs from her favourite designer and best friend Manish Malhotra, who also posted her pictures on his account. He hasn’t publically reacted to her death yet.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared her final picture ‘on the Indian soil’, from when she was leaving for the wedding from the Mumbai airport with daughter Khushi. “Saddened to hear about her death. Everyone is in shock as of now. Little did we know that this would be her last picture on Indian soil. #sridevikapoor #rip,” he captioned the photo.

He also posted videos of Sridevi arriving with Khushi and Boney to the wedding with the baraat.

#sridevi at the wedding of #mohitmarwah A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 24, 2018 at 8:32pm PST

Gone to soon #sridevi A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 24, 2018 at 8:36pm PST

Sridevi was called the first female superstar of Bollywood and has worked in over 250 films in various languages in her career spanning almost 45 years. Her last release was Mom in 2017. She has also shot a special appearance in Anand L Rai’s Zero that stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

Talking about her daughter’s debut, Sridevi had said earlier, “We can’t run away from that (pressure). She (Janhvi) has to face the pressure. When she has decided to enter Bollywood, she has to go through all this. She’s prepared for all that, and I am also preparing myself for it. Sometimes, it scares me. So many thoughts come and you feel why is she doing this? But then, if you feel that is her aim and happiness, as a mother, I will support her like my mom supported me. We weren’t from a film background but it happened and she stood by me, fought for me and made sure I am happy. That’s how I would also like to be with Janhvi.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more