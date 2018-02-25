I feel a strange restlessness: Was Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet about Sridevi’s death?

India woke up to the shocking news of the untimely death of legendary actress Sridevi. The actor was in Dubai to attend a family wedding when the unfortunate event took place. Sridevi now joins a long list of actors who died in their prime. While condolences are pouring in from all quarters, Bollywood great Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a cryptic message much before the news broke.

He wrote: “Na jaane kyun, eik ajeeb si ghabraahat ho rahi hai.” Did Amitabh have a premonition that something untoward is about to happen? Or was the Bachchan family among the first to be informed? We may never know.

Amitabh and Sridevi worked in three films together – Inquilaab, Aakhree Rashta and Khuda Gawah. Amitabh did a cameo in Sridevi’s successful comeback vehicle, English Vinglish.

In today’s world of scientific temper, it is hard to believe in things like premonition. However, it may be recalled that Amitabh had once narrated an incident about how another legendary actress, Smita Patil, had a premonition about his infamous accident on Coolie set, nearly three decades back.

In 2010, speaking to media, Amitabh had said: “Smita was a unique lady and she had a premonition about my accident. I was shooting for Coolie in Bangalore in 1982. One night at about 1am I got a call from Smita. She said, ‘I’m sorry to disturb you Amit-ji, but are you okay?’. I said yes I’m fine. Then she said, ‘I had a really bad dream and I just wanted to find out if you were okay’. Next morning, I had that accident on the sets of Coolie. It was just unbelievable.” Amitabh had said this while promoting Aarakshan, which starred Smita’s son Prateik Babbar.

“Then, throughout my two-three months in the hospital, she was a regular visitor and even when I came back home, she used to come every evening to enquire if I was doing well. I can never forget that,” he had added.

Sridevi suffered a cardiac arrest while in Dubai, attending the wedding of her sister-in-law’s son, actor Mohit Marwah.