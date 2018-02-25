RIP Sridevi: 10 songs to remind you how there has never been anyone quite as gorgeous as her

Bollywood’s first female superstar, Sridevi breathed her last late Saturday night when she died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai. With condolences from the entire film industry pouring in, it still takes a lot more to soothe the bleeding hearts of her fans all over the world.

Sridevi was one of the most popular female stars in the 1980-90s as Yash Chopra’s favourite heroine. She worked in films like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Judaai and then made an impactful comeback with English Vinglish and Mom.

Ever since she stepped on to the lush green hills of Switzerland in pastel chiffon sarees, her long dark hair flowing on her shoulders and a sweet husband by her side, Sridevi gave an entire generation (or two) the idea of a perfect honeymoon. Now that she is no more, this is the image that crops up before anything else in our minds.

Here are 10 songs that stand testimony to Sridevi’s graceful beauty, adorable charm and the contagious energy she brought to each frame:

1. Mitwa, Chandni

2. Kabhi Main Kahun, Lamhe

3. Har Kisiko Nahin Milta, Janbaaz

4. Kaate Nahin Kat Te, Mr India

5. Chudiyaan Khanak Gayeein, Lamhe

6. Mere Haathon Mein, Chandni

7. Navrai Majhi, English Vinglish

8. Hawa Hawai, Mr India

9. Tu Mujhe Kabool, Khuda Gawah

10. Naino Mein Sapna, Himmatwala

