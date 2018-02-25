Sridevi dies of cardiac arrest: Some facts about the screen icon you might not have known

Veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi, one of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed actors, died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai late on Saturday, according to media reports. She was 54.

Here are 10 facts about the star:

1. Sridevi was born in the year 1963 to Ayyapan Yanger and Rajeswari Yanger, and was named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. Her father was a lawyer.

Sridevi with her parents Ayyapan Yanger and Rajeswari Yanger. (HT Photo)

2. The actor started her career at the tender age of four in Thirumugham’s devotional film, Thunaivan (1969). She was a child artiste in the film, Julie (1975). With Solva Saavan, Sridevi made her foray into Bollywood as the lead actor in 1979.

3. She was down with fever and had 103 degrees temperature, when she was shooting for the popular song Na Jaane Kaha Se Aayi Hai in Chalbaaz (1989).

4. Sridevi did playback singing for films such as Sadma (1983), Chandni (1989), Garajna (1991) and Kshana Kshanam (1991).

5. Sridevi was considered to play a brief role in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park (1993). However, she declined the offer as was busy with Bollywood projects.

6. Sridevi’s mother tongue is Tamil; so she faced difficulty in speaking Hindi, when she joined Bollywood. Yesteryear actor Naaz used to dub for her. In Aakhiri Raasta (1986), Rekha dubbed for her. The first time Sridevi dubbed for her role was in Chandni (1989).

7. Jaya Prada was considered Sridevi’s strongest competitor and the two actors didn’t share a cordial relationship. During the shoot of Maqsad (1984), Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra decided to break the ice between them and locked them up in a room hoping that they would make peace. But when they opened the door, both Sridevi and Jaya were sitting silently in the two corners of the room.

Sridevi in a still from Nagina.

8. For two of the most important films in her life, Sridevi was the second choice. Nagina (1986) was first offered to Jaya Prada and Rekha was considered for Chandni.

9. Sridevi actually spelt her name as Sreedevi, but she never corrected the spelling of her name in film credits.