Sridevi dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai, she was 54

Veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi died late on Saturday in Dubai. She was 54. The actor worked in southern cinema before moving on to playing several acclaimed roles in the Hindi film industry. The Indian Express quoted the 54-year-old’s brother-in-law, Sanjay Kapoor, as saying that she was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor at the time of her death.

The veteran star, who made her debut as a child actor in 1967, has acted in several films shot in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Sridevi was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013. She was in the Dubai to attend the wedding of her nephew, and actor, Mohit Marwah. “Yes, it is true that Sridevi has passed away,” Kapoor was quoted as saying. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and actors including Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta and Johny Lever posted condolence messages on Twitter shortly after the news of Sridevi’s death broke.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences. “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace,” he said.’

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: “Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates.”

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 24, 2018

Never known anyone who was so painfully shy, so quiet off screen, who just transformed into a force of nature when the cameras came on. She was an interviewer’s nightmare, but the movie-buff’s dream. You will be missed, Sridevi. Thank you for the movies. — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) February 24, 2018

I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening at this late hour of the night to learn about the shocking & tragic news & untimely demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartbroken. She was India’s sweetheart, an incredible artiste & a beautiful human being. Gone too soon. RIP.🙏 pic.twitter.com/VEIveFY4tw — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 24, 2018

Heartbroken & shocked to hear that #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family. — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) February 24, 2018

Sridevi was born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan on August 13, 1963. Her career saw a recent resurgence, with her performance in the 2012-flick English Vinglish being widely acclaimed. Her most recent role came in the 2017 thriller, Mom.

After a string of hits in south India she made her Bollywood debut as a lead actor in Solva Sawan (1978) and gained wide public attention with the movie Himmatwala (1983). She starred in several hit movies such as Mawaali (1983), Tohfa (1984), Naya Kadam (1984), Maqsad (1984), Masterji (1985), Nazrana (1987), Mr. India (1987), Waqt Ki Awaz (1988) and Chandni (1989). She also received critical acclaim for commercially successful movies such as Sadma (1983), Nagina (1986), ChaalBaaz (1989), Lamhe (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), Gumrah (1993), Laadla (1994) and Judaai (1997). Sridevi has won five Filmfare Awards and has been nominated ten times.

In 2016, she appeared in revenge drama, Mom, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. She has also shot for a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero releasing in December.