‘Dark black terrible moment’: Sridevi dies of cardiac arrest, Bollywood mourns sudden demise

The news of the demise of Bollywood actress Sridevi has left the entertainment fraternity in a deep state of shock. Known by one name, the Padma Shri awardee was known as the first female superstar in India's male-dominated film industry. Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news that she died Saturday in Dubai due to cardiac arrest.

Actors from across India including Kamal Haasan,Priety Zinta, Anushka Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Nimrat Kaur, among others, took to Twitter to express grief over the loss. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences on her death.

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted: “Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates.”

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018

Expressing shock over the news, Kamal Haasan said that Sridevi’s stardom was well deserved and that she will be missed.

Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Terrible terrible news.. Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More . RIP.”

Terrible terrible news.... Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More ... 🙏🏽 RIP — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 24, 2018

Nimrat Kaur also wrote on Twitter, “Absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of #Sridevi. What a dark black terrible moment in time. Gutted.”

Priyanka Chopra and Sushmita Sen also could not believe the news and expressed their condolences on Twitter. Priyanka tweeted, “I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP.”

Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying... — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 24, 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra, Gauahar Khan also expressed shock over the death of the 54-year-old actress. “An absolute icon. Gone too soon, #Sridevi. Too soon,” Jacqueline tweeted.

Sridevi, wife of producer Boney Kapoor, died late in the night reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone along with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, Sridevi was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and many more. The Padma Shri awardee actress had also made a mark with her stellar performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films. In 2012, Sridevi returned to films after a 15-year-long hiatus with Gauri Shinde’s movie English Vinglish.The actress was last seen in Bollywood movie ‘Mom’ in 2017,

Her daughter Janhvi is set to make her Bollywood debut this year with Karan Johar’s directorial Dhadak.