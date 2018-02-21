Mohit Marwah wedding: Sridevi and daughter Khushi, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya rock this Dubai shaadi. See pics

Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor, Sridevi, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, among several others, attended the grand wedding of actor Mohit Marwah on Tuesday in Ras Al Khaimah in UAE. Mohit tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Antara Motiwala at the resort near Dubai. Mohit is the elder son of Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor’s sister Reena. His younger brother Akshay is a producer. Sonam, Rhea, Arjun, Anshula, Shanaya, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor are Mohit’s cousins.

Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had arrived at the venue over the weekend and attended the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. Sonam Kapoor, along with dad Anil, reached a little late. The wedding day had the Kapoors with their friends.

While the bride, Antara, chose a heavy lehenga in a pastel shade for her big day, Mohit wore an ivory sherwani. Sridevi was dressed in a lehenga with banarasi dupatta while Sonam carried an off-white saree with gusto. Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi skipped the wedding, probably due to the shooting of her film, Dhadak.

Check out some gorgeous pictures from the wedding ceremony:

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Feb 20, 2018 at 2:53am PST

And some pictures to put the preparations on record:

Arjun Kapoor was seen dancing in the baraat and later on the dance floor too. Karan Johar and brothers Anil and Sanjay Kapoor were also seen dancing in various videos which found their way to internet. Sonam Kapoor, who was spotted with rumoured beau Anand Ahuja during the sangeet ceremony, was seen posing in a video where she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Mohit made his Bollywood debut in 2014’s Fugly and was recently seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Raagdesh.

