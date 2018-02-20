Sonam Kapoor, Sridevi, many more Bollywood celebs at Mohit Marwah’s sangeet in UAE. See pics and videos
Actor Mohit Marwah is all set to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Antara Motiwala on Tuesday. Bollywood celebs and Mohit’s family members Sridevi, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Anshula, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, among others are already enjoying their time in Dubai.bollywood Updated: Feb 20, 2018 13:33 IST
Bollywood actor Mohit Marwah, who was recently seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Raagdesh, is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Antara Motiwala on Tuesday in UAE. His family and friends are already in that country to celebrate the occasion. Sridevi, along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Kushi and Janhvi, was spotted at sangeet and mehendi on Monday where Arjun Kapoor has also marked his attendance.
Arjun, Sanjay Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were present at the ceremony that took place in Ras Al Khaimah near Dubai. Mohit’s cousin Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea were also in attendance. Anil and Sunita also expected to join in soon.
Designer Manish Malhotra shared pictures from the marriage ceremony:
Arjun grooved to Banja Tu Meri Rani from Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu. He was also spotted playing the bartender for sometime later in the night.
Wow Arjun & Kiara♥️💕 ArjunKapoor with Friends @kiaraaliaadvani @kunalrawaldstress , @abhijittandon . Bhai @akshaymarwah22 & Bhabi @aashitarelan16 grooving to @gururandhawa 's Banja Tu Meri Rani❤ #FunTime 🍻 #WithFriends #FamilyTime 😁💝 #UAEdiaries #AntuMoh 💕 #MohitGettingHitched 💑 #arjunkapoor #kiaraadvani #mohitmarwah #akshaymarwah #antaramotiwala #kunalrawal
Yesss... ArjunKapoor is multi talented👍🏽😀 After hosting Sangeet ,to dancing on all songs ,to serving drinks to guests...Wow 👌🏽 U have so much to imbibe from him @harshvardhankapoor 😉😍♥️ Tks so much for this video... 🙌🏽😘 . . #Sangeet Of #AntuMoh 💕🔥 @arjunkapoor . #FunTime 🍻 #WithFriends #FamilyTime 😁💝 #UAEdiaries #AntuMoh 💕 #MohitGettingHitched #ArjunKapoor #PunjabiWedding #SangeetScenes 💃 #antaramotiwala #mohitmarwah
More pictures from the ceremonies are doing the rounds online. Check them out here:
Mohit made his Bollywood debut in 2014’s Fugly. His mom (Reena Marwah) is Boney, Anil and Sanjay’s sister.
Follow @htshowbiz for more