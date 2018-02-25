Sridevi will be seen one last time in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. See pics

Sridevi, the queen of millions of hearts, died in Dubai on Saturday night after a fatal cardiac arrest. She was there to attend a family wedding.

At 54, she was more active than most of her contemporaries. Big pocket filmmakers wanted to cast her in their films since her return to Bollywood with English Vinglish in 2012. She refused most of these proposals and signed those where she could experiment with her characters. If she decided to play the villain in Vijay-starrer Puli (2015), she also said no to SS Rajamouli’s now larger-than-life Baahubali franchise. She was her own person.

Last year, she played the central character in director Ravi Udyawar’s Mom. She rubbed shoulders with much younger actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. The film turned out to be a success at the box office.

It is natural for the viewers to wait for her next film. She will be seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero that has Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The film is centred on a dwarf with charming qualities. Apparently, it’s a party scene where Sridevi will be seen playing herself. Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are also making special appearances in the film. Shah Rukh and Sridevi go back a long way and even worked together in a film, Army.

The length of the role doesn’t matter when you get a chance to witness a legend in action, one last time. The release date of Zero hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s likely to hit the screens in December, this year.