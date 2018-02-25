Emotional Kamal Haasan bids Sridevi goodbye: Knew her as a child, her stardom was no accident

Actor Kamal Haasan gave an emotional speech about the passing of his co-star Sridevi and said, “The actor is a top star and this is no coincidence. This is no accident. The child worked hard and walked step by step. I knew her as a child as I met her when she just 15 or 16 years old. She was a woman with child-like innocence. I was like a class pupil leader for her. It feels like the two of us studied in the same school.”

The two have acted together in various hit films, of which Sadma brought both of them countrywide fame and success. Even today, this film is considered one of her best films in a career spanning almost half a century. The two also began their career at a very young age and she debuted as an adult in Moondru Mudichu with Kamal and Rajinikanth.

Kamal also added, “I started with Moondru Mudichu and worked with in her 27 films, which in itself is like a small lifetime. I travelled along with her during that time in her life, and then she became a huge star in Hindi and I travelled a bit further before our paths diverged. She loves to sharpen her talent and this was the common thread in our bond, and our friendship remained so. Her dedication truly matched mine. Last month, when I met her, we hugged each other even though we are not emotional and I am grateful for that hug. We lost a great artiste today, but the mark she has made will encourage more artistes like her. She brought pride to Tamil Nadu countrywide as a star.”

