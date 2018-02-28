Sridevi funeral LIVE updates: Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen and more stars pay last respects

The mortal remains of Bollywood actor Sridevi, who died on Saturday in Dubai, arrived at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, where her Bollywood colleagues and fans will pay last respects to the actor from 9.30am to 12.30pm. The last journey will begin at 2pm and Sridevi’s cremation will take place at 3.30pm in Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium. Here are Sridevi funeral live updates:

11.30am: Green Acres Society, where Sridevi used to live with her family, has cancelled their Holi function as marki of respect towards the actor.

Green Acres society, where #Sridevi resided, cancels Holi celebrations in view of the actor's demise #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/uADRiujb1J — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

11.27am: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta with film producer Madhu Mantena, Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kisan and Bollywood directors Imtiaz Ali and Subhash Ghai arrive at the funeral.

Masaba Gupta, Madhu Mantena, Ravi Kisan, Imtiaz Ali and Subhash Ghai at the funeral. (HT PHotos)

11.10am: Actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Jaya Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Sriram Nene arrive at the funeral.

Tanisha Mukerjee and her mother Tanuja at the funeral.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn at the funeral.

11.02am: Television actors Karishma Tanna and Rakhi Sawant arrive at the funeral.

Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Karishma Tanna and Rakhi Sawant at the funeral. (HT Photos)

10.45am: Sushmita Sen arrives at the funeral.

Sushmita Sen arrives at the funeral. (HT Photo)

10.38am: Aishwarya Rai, Tabu, Manish Paul and Satish Kaushik arrive at Celebration Sports Club to pay last tributes.

Aishwaraya Rai, Shweta Nanda and Jaya Bachchan at the funeral. (HT Photos)

Tabu at Sridevi’s funeral. (HT Photos)

Satish Kaushik at Sridevi’s funeral.

10.18 am: Family members of Sridevi have started arriving at the venue. After Sanjay Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor reached the prayer hall with Anand Ahuja, as did Sonam’s sister Rhea and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. Farah Khan also reached Celebration Club to pay last tributes to Sridevi. Hema Malni also reached the venue with daughter Esha Deol.

10.06am: Bollywood actors have started arriving to pay condolences to Sridevi’s family. Akshaye Khanna, who worked with Sridevi in her last Bollywood release Mom, reached the venue where he was seen with Sanjay Kapoor before proceeding to where the actor’s body has been kept.

Akshaye Khanna reaches to pay last respects to Mom co-star Sridevi. (HT Photos)

9.58 am: Not just celebs and film personalities, the grieving fans of Sridevi who have lined up at Celebration Sports Club since morning are paying their last respects to the departed star. They have come with banners and flowers and are standing in long queues to have one last look at the Bollywood star. Sridevi ruled the industry in 80s and 90s and her return to the screen with English Vinglish and Mom were highly appreciated.

A fan of Sridevi waits to offer his condolences outside a makeshift memorial in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

9.44am: Actor Annu Kapoor has criticised the insensitive media coverage on Sridevi’s death in an interview to ANI at Celebration Sports Club. “It’s media job to ask questions, it’s people’s call if they want to throw it in the dustbin or not. At this moment, family is in a lot of pain. Daughters have lost their mother at such a young age. We should pray for them: Anu Kapoor at Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai,” he said. Annu plays Sridevi’s boss in Mr India.

9.30am: Actor and India’s representative at Miss Universe 2015 pageant, Urvashi Rautela arrives to pay final respects to Sridevi.

Urvashi Rautela at Celebration Sports Club. (HT Photo)

9.20am: Arbaaz Khan arrives at Celebration Sports Club to pay final respects to Sridevi.

Arbaaz Khan arrives to pay final respects to Sridevi. (HT Photo/Shashi Kashyap)

9.15am: T-Series’ Priya Gupta shared a prayer meet invitation on Twitter. “If you want to pay your condolences to your favourite #Srideviji.”

If you want to pay your condolences to your favourite #Srideviji... pic.twitter.com/iDKEAzjWHR — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) February 28, 2018

9.13am: Sridevi’s last remains have been brought to the Celebration Sports Club where fans and Bollywood celebs will pay their final respects to the star.

Mumbai: #Sridevi's mortal brought to Celebration Sports Club, where people will pay their last respects to the actor, funeral to take place later today. pic.twitter.com/Gip77pgV0l — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

9.00am: Sridevi’s brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor arrives at Celebration Sports Club.

Sanjay Kapoor arrive at Celebration Sports Club. (HT Photo)

8.56am: Ritiesh Deshmukh has called the media coverage on Sridevi’s death a ‘bl**dy circus’ in a tweet. “It’s a bloody circus. Some of the TV channels have dug new lows for themselves. Let’s give #Sridevi Ji & her family the dignity & respect they deserve,” he wrote.

8.00am: Security personnel and Mumbai police can be seen outside the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala, Mumbai where fans, Bollywood celebs and media persons will pay final respects to the actor.

Police personnel and father gather outside Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala. (HT Photo)

12.00am: Salman Khan arrives at Sridevi’s residence.

Feb 27, 11:35pm: As per a statement released by the Kapoor family, Sridevi’s body will be kept at the Celebration Sports Club, Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai from 9:30am to 12:30pm for the friends and family to pay their last respect to her. Her funeral will take place at 3:30pm.

Feb 27, 10:37pm: The vehicle carrying Sridevi’s body reaches her Lokhandwala house. Her funeral will take place at Vile Parle crematorium tomorrow at 3:30pm.

Sridevi’s body was taken to her residence in Green Acres, Lokhandwala, from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in a convoy after reaching Mumbai. Tight security arrangements were in place both on the way and outside the house, as a large number of fans had gathered to get a glimpse of their beloved actress.

Dubai Police announced on Tuesday that Sridevi died of drowning in the bathtub of her hotel bathroom. Dubai Public Prosecutor’s Office made the announcement, adding that the “case was now closed”.

