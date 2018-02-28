Sridevi dressed in her favourite, red and golden Kanjeevaram sari for last journey

A sea of fans and celebrities thronged the condolence meeting of Sridevi to have a last glimpse of the yesteryear diva, who, passed away on February 24.

The mortal remains of Sridevi were wrapped in red and golden Kanjeeivaram saree and were kept in a glass casket. The meet which has now culminated, commenced at 9.30am at Celebrations Sports Club.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Isha Deol, Hema Malini, Manish Paul, Farah Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sonal Chauhan, Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor, Alka Yagnik, Kajol, Ajay Devgn among others came to pay their respect.

The condolence meet will be followed by the funeral and last rites at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery at 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

The veteran actress passed away late on February 24 in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. Her mortal remains reached Mumbai in a private plane, late Tuesday night.

