Photos | Sridevi funeral: Funeral procession heads to Vile Parle Seva Samaj

about the gallery

Family members and Bollywood stars arrived at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala, Mumbai to pay their final respects to the late Sridevi Kapoor, after her demise in Dubai on February 24. The late actor's body was brought to Mumbai Tuesday evening after days of speculation over the circumstances of her death and the closure of an investigative probe by the Dubai prosecution authorities. The funeral procession is headed to Vile Parle Seva Samaj for the actor's cremation.