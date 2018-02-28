Photos | Sridevi funeral: Funeral procession heads to Vile Parle Seva Samaj
Feb 28, 2018 15:03 IST
/
Sridevi’s cremation is scheduled to take place at 3.30pm in Vile Parle Seva Samaj with state honours and the funeral bier is headed there. The mortal remains of Bollywood actor Sridevi, who died on Saturday in Dubai, arrived at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, today morning where Bollywood colleagues and fans paid last respects to the actor from 9.30am to 12.30pm. (ANI)
/
Fans of Bollywood actor Sridevi are pushed by policemen as they wait to offer condolences outside a makeshift memorial in Mumbai. As hours passed, the police tried to control the ever-increasing crowd gathered since morning outside Celebration Sports Club. (Danish Siddiqui / REUTERS)
/
Deepika Padukone arrives at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala. Sridevi, 54, was in Dubai for a wedding in her extended family when she died Saturday. Investigators in Dubai closed their case Tuesday and handed the body to her family. (Satish Bate / HT Photo)
/
Ajay Devgn and Kajol seen arriving at the sports club in Mumbai. (Satish Bate / HT Photo)
/
Sushmita Sen arrives at the funeral. Other Bollywood stars who have arrived at the venue to pay their last respects include Aishwarya Rai, Tabu, Hema Malini among others. (Satsih Bate / HT Photo)
/
Fans of Sridevi, with banners and flowers, have been standing in the queue at Celebration Sports Club since morning to pay their last respects to the departed star. While the gates for the general public opened after 10 am, fans from across the country started queuing up to pay their last respects to the “Chandni” star since 6 in the morning. (Prodip Guha / HT Photo)
/
A fan holds a flower as he waits to offer his condolences outside a makeshift memorial in Mumbai. Long queues of fans holding flowers in their hands and chanting prayers were seen as the body of the actor was brought to the venue along with an entourage of family members. (Danish Siddiqui / REUTERS)
/
Sridevi’s brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor arrives at Celebration Sports Club. After Sanjay Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor reached the prayer hall with Anand Ahuja, as did Sonam’s sister Rhea and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. (Shashi S kashyap / HT Photo)
/
Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan seen arriving at the Lokhandwala sports club in Mumbai. (Satish Bate / HT Photo)
/
Akshaye Khanna, who worked with Sridevi in her last Bollywood release Mom reached the sports club in Lokhandwala to pay tributes to the late actor. Condolences have poured in since the sudden death of the actress who redefined the importance of the female lead in India’s largely male-dominated film industry. (Satish Bate / HT Photo)
/
Sridevi’s fans seen queuing outside Celebrations Sports Club near her residence in Lokhandwala, where her body is kept for ‘darshan’ (public viewing), to pay their last respects to the Bollywood diva. (Punit Paranjpe / AFP)
/
Arjun Kapoor seen at the Lohkhanwala sports club. According to ANI, Sridevi will be cremated with state honours. The Mumbai Police band has also reached Celebrations Sports Club to honour the actor. (Satish Bate / HT Photo)
/
Tight police presence is seen outside the Vile Parle cremation ground where Sridevi’s funeral is scheduled to take place in Mumbai. (Pramod Thakur / HT Photo)
/
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput arrive at Celebrations Sports Club. (Satish Bate / HT Photo)
/
Actor Jackie Shroff arrives to pay his last respects. (Satish Bate / HT Photo)
about the galleryFamily members and Bollywood stars arrived at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala, Mumbai to pay their final respects to the late Sridevi Kapoor, after her demise in Dubai on February 24. The late actor's body was brought to Mumbai Tuesday evening after days of speculation over the circumstances of her death and the closure of an investigative probe by the Dubai prosecution authorities. The funeral procession is headed to Vile Parle Seva Samaj for the actor's cremation.