Haryana intensifies crackdown on spurious drugs, FDA records 16 arrests in 10 months

Haryana’s Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has recorded 16 arrests in cases related to counterfeit or spurious drugs following intensified enforcement under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, in the past 10 months. Haryana’s Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has recorded 16 arrests in cases related to counterfeit or spurious drugs following intensified enforcement under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, in the past 10 months. (Representational image)

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Sumita Misra said of these, 12 arrests have been made by FDA, Gurugram, which has also busted multiple interstate counterfeit medicine syndicates, seized fake medicines worth approximately ₹70 lakh, recovered 323 varieties of allopathic medicines from illegal premises.

The ACS said Haryana has a zero-tolerance policy against counterfeit medicines and every person involved in the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of spurious medicines would be identified and prosecuted strictly under the law.

Misra said that since September 2025, the FDA Gurugram enforcement team led by drugs control officer Amandeep Chauhan has unearthed several organised counterfeit medicine networks operating across states through intelligence based investigations, making Gurugram one of the state’s leading enforcement units against spurious medicines.

She said a big success came in April 2026, when the FDA Gurugram busted a counterfeit Mounjaro injection racket. Acting on specific intelligence, enforcement teams raided premises in DLF Phase-IV and Sector-69, Gurugram, seizing counterfeit Mounjaro injections worth nearly ₹70 lakh. The operation led to the arrest of Avi Sharma and Mujaamil Khan, both of whom are in judicial custody after denial of bail. The Mounjaro injection is used for diabetes and weight loss.

Misra said that the department dismantled an interstate network dealing in counterfeit Telma-AM tablets. The investigation traced the supply chain to an unlicensed wholesale establishment in Delhi. Suvrat was arrested during the investigation, while disclosures made by him led to the arrest of Zubeir from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Further investigations revealed one more counterfeit/spurious product Tofajak 5 mg brand of a renowned pharmaceutical company of India. During a joint operation by the FDA Haryana and the FDA Delhi, officials recovered 323 varieties of allopathic medicines, including a substantial quantity of suspected spurious anabolic steroid preparations from a residential premises unlicensed premises in Delhi, these steroids were sold to youths at gyms.

She said that the department has also made substantial progress in the Head On (Somatropin) injection case. Accused Hari Om has been arrested, while the Punjab and Haryana high court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of absconding accused Jatin Khanna on July 20, 2026. Further investigation is underway to trace and arrest the absconding accused.