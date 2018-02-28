Makers of Anushka Sharma’s Pari cancel special screening after Sridevi’s death

In the wake of Bollywood actor Sridevi’s sudden death in Dubai on February 24, the makers of Anushka Sharma Pari have decided to cancel the special screening of the film on Wednesday.

The special screening for Bollywood celebs was scheduled to be held February 28 evening. Prerna Arora of KriArj Entertainment said in a press statement, “The film’s co-producer Prernaa Arora confirmed the news and said, “We are deeply shocked and heartbroken with the untimely demise of our beloved Indian legend, Sridevi. To honour her memory and the legacy she left behind, KriArj Entertainment has decided to cancel the screening of their upcoming film, Pari, which was earlier scheduled for the 28th of February.”

Sridevi funeral LIVE updates

After Sridevi’s death was announced, Anushka took to Twitter to express her grief. “I am shocked . I have no words. My condolences to the family, friends and fans of cinemas darling ... Sridevi ji .. #RIPSridevi,” she wrote.

I am shocked . I have no words. My condolences to the family , friends and fans of cinemas darling ... Sridevi ji .. #RIPSridevi — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 24, 2018

Starring Anushka in the lead, Pari is the actor’s third production. Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Parambrata Chaterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty.

The film was initially supposed to release on February 9. It will now hit theatres on March 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more