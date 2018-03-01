Amitabh Bachchan shares Kaifi Azmi’s couplet, meant for Guru Dutt, on Sridevi’s funeral

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has shared a couplet recited to him by lyricist Javed Akhtar at Sridevi’s funeral. The actor has been mourning the death of his Khuda Gawaah co-star ever since her death on Saturday.

In his tweet, he shared that famed poet Kaifi Azmi wrote the couplet on actor Guru Dutt’s death in 1964. Amitabh wrote on Twitter, “Rehne ko sada dehar me aata nahi koi, tum jaise gaye aise bhi jata nahi koi. Dehar means the world. Javed Akhtar narrated this sher to me at funeral of Sridevi .. said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise ; but so appropriate for today.”

T 2729 -

"रहने को सदा देहर में आता नहीं कोई

तुम जैसे गये ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई"~ कैफ़ि आज़मी.



देहर - means .. the world .

Javed Akhtar narrated this sher to me at funeral of Sridevi .. said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise ; but so appropriate for today .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 28, 2018

Just a few hours before the news of Sridevi’s sudden death in a Dubai hotel spread through social media, Big B had tweeted to his followers that he was feeling uneasy that night.

T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018

Over the past few days, the actor has been tweeting about the need for humanity to “go back to love”.

T 2625 - Give love .. share love .. it is the ultimate emotion !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 25, 2018

T 2627 - Get back to love .. it is the only sustainable !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 26, 2018

T 2728 - Get back .. get back .. just get back .. to love — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2018

Sridevi was cremated on Wednesday evening with state honours at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery in Mumbai. While her husband Boney Kapoor, step son Arjun Kapoor, daughters Khushi and Janhvi and nephew Mohit Marwah accompanied the body in the hearse, Bollywood stars Amitabh, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Katrina Kaif, Satish Kaushik, Rohit Shetty, Vidya Balan and Sidharth Roy Kapur attended the funeral at Vile Parle.

Follow @htshowbiz for more