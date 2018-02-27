Photos: Bollywood arrives at Anil Kapoor’s residence to condole Sridevi’s death

about the gallery

Mourners from India’s film industry have been making their way to Anil Kapoor’s residence, where Sridevi and her husband Boney Kapoor’s daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi, are staying since Sunday. A number of fans have also lined up outside the Juhu bungalow as well as Sridevi’s Lokhandwala residence, in hope of catching a last glimpse of their screen idol once her mortal remains arrive from Dubai. A probe by investigative authorities into the actor’s death has been closed after days of speculation and the actor’s body is in the process of being brought to Mumbai.