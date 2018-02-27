Photos: Bollywood arrives at Anil Kapoor’s residence to condole Sridevi’s death
Feb 27, 2018 18:13 IST
Actor Tabu arrives at Anil Kapoor's residence to condole the demise of Sridevi, in Mumbai. The actor’s death on February 24, 2018 sent shock waves across India with those who knew her at a loss to explain how the star, who was present at several wedding functions in Dubai last week, could suddenly breathe her last. Friends and well-wishers from the Indian cinema fraternity have since been arriving at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence. (IANS)
Actor Rajinikanth arrives at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence to meet the Kapoor family. (IANS)
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene seen at actor Anil Kapoor's residence to meet the grief struck Kapoor family and condole the demise of Sridevi. (IANS)
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone (L) and Ranveer Singh arrive at the home of Anil Kapoor following the death of Sridevi. (Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)
Actors Sarika, Akshara and Shruti Hassan seen arriving to condole Sridevi’s demise, at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. (Pramod Thakur / HT Photo)
Actor Shah Rukh Khan arrives with Gauri Khan at Anil Kapoor's residence to condole the demise of actor Sridevi. (IANS)
Amisha Patel seen arriving to condole Sridevi’s demise at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence. (Pramod Thakur / HT Photo)
Actor Arjun Kapoor visits Anil Kapoor’s residence following the demise of Sridevi in Mumbai. (Mitesh Bhuvad / PTI)
Actror Rekha arrives at actor Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence to meet the members of the Kapoor family and to condole the death of Sridevi in Mumbai. (IANS)
Genelia D’Souza arrives at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence. (Pramod thakur / HT Photo)
Actor Anupam Kher arrives at Anil Kapoor's residence to meet the Kapoor family in Juhu, Mumbai. (IANS)
Actor Urmila Matondkar arrives at actor Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence in Mumbai. (IANS)
Deepti Naval arrives at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. (Pramod Thakur / HT Photo)
Sara Ali Khan seen arriving at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence. (Pramod Thakur / HT Photo)
Jaya Prada and Amar Singh arrive at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. (Pramod Thakur / HT Photo)
Director Madhur Bhandarkar arrives at actor Anil Kapoor's residence. (IANS)
Filmmaker Karan Johar at actor Anil Kapoor's residence to meet the Kapoor family. (IANS)
Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman arrives at actor Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. (IANS)
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra at actor Anil Kapoor's residence. (IANS)
Director Shekhar Kapur arrives at Anil Kapoor's residence to meet the Kapoor family. (IANS)
about the galleryMourners from India’s film industry have been making their way to Anil Kapoor’s residence, where Sridevi and her husband Boney Kapoor’s daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi, are staying since Sunday. A number of fans have also lined up outside the Juhu bungalow as well as Sridevi’s Lokhandwala residence, in hope of catching a last glimpse of their screen idol once her mortal remains arrive from Dubai. A probe by investigative authorities into the actor’s death has been closed after days of speculation and the actor’s body is in the process of being brought to Mumbai.