Sridevi funeral in pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and more Bollywood stars pay final respects

Bollywood bid adieu to its first female superstar, Sridevi, on Wednesday evening. After paying their final respects to her at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala, Mumbai in the morning, the celebrities joined the funeral procession to the crematorium in Vile Parle and supported the family during the last rites in the evening.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan and Jeetendra paid their final tributes to Sridevi at the cremation grounds. Sridevi’s niece, Sonam Kapoor was also seen outside the crematorium.

Directors Rohit Shetty, Satish Kaushik, Sudhir Mishra, Abhishek Kapoor and actors Kiara Advani, Aftab Shivdasani, Danny Denzongpa, Fardeen Khan, Randhir Kapoor were also seen. Here are all the pictures:

Katrina Kaif attends final rituals of Sridevi at Vile Parle in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. (HT PHOTO)

Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha attend final rituals of Sridevi. (HT PHOTO)

Jeetendra attends final rituals of Sridevi. (HT PHOTO)

Aftab Shivdasani attends final rituals of Sridevi. (HT PHOTO)

Sonam Kapoor arrives at a crematorium for last rites of Sridevi. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Actors Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor at the funeral. (IANS)

Vidya Balan along with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur at the funeral of Sridevi. (IANS)

Kiara Advani at the funeral. (IANS)

Actor Suniel Shetty at the funeral. (IANS)

Director Rohit Shetty at the funeral. (IANS)

Sridevi (54) died in Dubai on Saturday evening where she was attending the wedding of her nephew, Mohit Marwah. According to forensic reports, she died of accidental drowning after losing consciousness in her hotel room’s bathtub. Her body was brought to India on Tuesday after a long wait of three days.

Her husband Boney Kapoor cremated her body and wrote a note of thanks to her fans for supporting him and his two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, in their time of grief.

