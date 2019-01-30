Sara Ali Khan is on a ‘wild’ vacation with her mom Amrita Singh. See pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan is taking a break from work and is now on a vacation in Kenya with her mother Amrita Singh. The actor took to Instagram to share a few pictures from their vacation. Both the pictures are silhouettes - one of herself and the other with her mother - where the two are seen looking at the sunset.

Sara captioned the picture, “Wilder and Wildest in the Wild. #motherdaughter #hakunamatata #pinksky.” The mother-daughter duo is spending some quality time together at the Masai Mara National Reserve.

Sara was last seen in Simmba in which she starred opposite Ranveer Singh. The film earned Rs 200 crore at the box office and turned out to be a grand success. She made her debut in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, which was also successful at the box office.

Speaking about her mother Amrita, Sara said in a recent chat show that she is a complete mamma’s girl. She also said, “I don’t think that she will work with me. I think my father might, but I don’t think she will. Because she will be looking at me in a shot and be like eyebrow...dab.. because she is mom. So I think it will be the worst thing for her to work with me and probably the best thing for me to work with her. She won’t do it.”

There were also rumours of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan sharing screen space in Love Aaj Kal 2, which would be directed by Imtiaz Ali.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 18:18 IST